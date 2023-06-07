Close
Home to Glenn, Armstrong and Wrights perfect spot for Space Command HQ, Ohio lawmakers tell Biden

Jun 7, 2023, 9:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s rich history of aviation innovation makes it an “ideally suited” location for the Air Force’s new U.S. Space Command headquarters or Space Force units, a group of the state’s congressional delegates told Democratic President Joe Biden in a letter Wednesday.

The bipartisan group — Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican U.S. Rep. David Joyce and six others — joined a coalition of the state’s business and technology leaders in making a pitch for the facility, as selection of a headquarters city has been embroiled in politics.

“From the Wright brothers to American heroes like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, the story of modern aviation is rooted in Ohio – and Ohio is ready to meet the challenges of the future,” they wrote, in a letter also addressed to military leaders. “Ohio’s numerous industry and university partners in the state create a synergy around national security and space that is unmatched around the country.”

The lawmakers urged locating the Space Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, already a hub for air and space intelligence and research, and partnering Space Force with NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center facilities at Lewis Field in Cleveland and the Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky on Lake Erie.

A decision in their favor — viewed as a longshot — would come as central Ohio makes its move to become a nexus of high-tech research and development. Centered around a $110 million software innovation center.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and two dozen local officials in Huntsville, Alabama.

That decision was lambasted by Colorado officials, who said military officials had recommended to then-Republican President Donald Trump that Space Command remain at the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

A General Accounting Office investigation released last year determined selection criteria were abruptly changed during the 2020 election year, which led to Republican-leaning Alabama being selected over Democratic-dominated Colorado after a meeting at the White House.

The brouhaha has put the headquarters decision back in play, even as the Air Force announced more permanent locations last week for individual Space Force missions. Those included four in Colorado Springs and none in Huntsville.

U.S. Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947. It organizes, trains and equips space professionals and then presents them to Space Command and other combatant commands. Space Command employs forces from Space Force, as well as the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

The elected officials lobbying for Space Command’s permanent headquarters and placing Space Force units in Ohio argued that middle America has long gotten short shrift when it comes to the placement of military infrastructure.

“For generations, servicemembers from the Midwest have answered the call of duty and served in our nation’s military. Yet, the Midwest – especially since the post-Cold War reduction in the Strategic Air Command – is home to few active-duty military installations,” they wrote. “The result is that while the region provides our nation with soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines, few serve in the region they call home.”

Brown’s involvement in the effort comes as he seeks reelection next year in a once pivotal bellwether state that’s tacked dramatically to the right in the last several years.

