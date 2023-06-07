Close
LOCAL NEWS

Possible arson under investigation at railroad near Grays Harbor

Jun 7, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:58 am

grays harbor arson railroad...

Possible arson case caused flames on a railroad trestle in Grays Harbor (Photo from Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible arson case that happened when a railroad trestle caught fire over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies were told about a fire on the railroad tracks near milepost 26 of State Route 12 in Malone, Wash. When deputies arrived, they found a train trestle that runs parallel to SR 12 was on fire with heavy smoke.

New details in 12-year-old arrested for alleged arson at Lacey mushroom farm

Grays Habor deputies reported the fire was around five feet by five feet in size when they got there. East Grays Harbor Fire District arrived on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad said the fire is suspicious and are thinking it may be arson. The trestle was damaged by this incident and will need repairs before train traffic will be able to continue in that area.

No suspects are in custody. If you have information about this incident, contact Grays Harbor Dispatch at 360-533-8765 and reference case 23-12441.

