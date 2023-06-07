Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border

Jun 7, 2023, 3:18 PM

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters at U.S. Sen. Joni Ern...

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters at U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday defended his state’s decision to fly migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to California, arguing that the state had essentially invited the migrants with its welcoming policies toward immigrants.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, spoke at a meeting with sheriffs near Arizona’s border with Mexico, pledging to get control of the border and flexing his muscles on a signature issue for Donald Trump, his chief rival for the 2024 nomination.

“I think the border should be closed. I don’t think we should have any of this,” DeSantis said. “But if there’s a policy to have an open border, then I think the sanctuary jurisdictions should be the ones that have to bear that.”

DeSantis’ administration said this week that the three dozen migrants whom the state recently flew from El Paso, Texas, to Sacramento at taxpayer expense all went willingly, disputing allegations that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses. California officials are investigating whether any violations of criminal or civil law occurred.

For DeSantis, the focus on immigration is a chance to boost his credibility on a top issue for GOP primary voters. He sees political upside in picking a high-profile fight with liberal California and its Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who has become a bogeyman for many on the right.

It’s also an opportunity for DeSantis to confront an issue that has been central to the appeal of Trump, who promised to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it. By the end of his administration, the wall had not been finished and U.S. taxpayers were on the hook for the billions of dollars it cost.

This is not the first time DeSantis has chartered planes to transfer migrants across the country. Last fall, Florida flew 49 Venezuelans to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard.

California declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants after Trump was elected president, extending protections to people living in the country illegally and allowing them to apply for some state benefits. DeSantis said those policies serve as a magnet for people looking for a better life and make it harder to crack down on illegal immigration.

“The sanctuary jurisdictions are part of the reason we have this problem because they have endorsed and agitated for these types of open border policies,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis did not respond to Newsom, who raised the possibility of kidnapping charges and called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man.”

Immigration is a national problem that border states shouldn’t have to shoulder on their own, DeSantis said, adding that the federal government should give states more authority to enforce immigration law on their own. Beyond the migrant flights, he touted Florida’s other efforts to confront illegal immigration beyond its borders, including sending National Guard soldiers and state law enforcement officers to Texas and interdicting migrant boats off Florida’s coast.

DeSantis said Florida taxpayers are on board with his use of state funds to move migrants from Texas to California, saying it was an issue in the campaign in which he was overwhelmingly reelected last year. DeSantis in May signed a law allocating $12 million that can be used for migrant flights.

Two weeks after kicking off his presidential campaign, DeSantis is in a distant second place behind Trump. He did not mention his rival by name, taking aim instead at President Joe Biden’s border policies, which he blamed for the proliferation of drugs.

The Florida governor met with sheriffs from around the country at a community college in the southeastern Arizona town of Sierra Vista, a conservative enclave that’s home to many Border Patrol officers and sits next to the Fort Huachuca Army base. Later, his aides said he planned to visit the border but did not allow journalists to come.

Trump’s super PAC noted that DeSantis praised his rival’s immigration policies on Twitter two years ago and pointed to the former president’s own immigration plans. Trump has revived his pledge to end birthright citizenship and his push to use the U.S. military to attack foreign drug cartels. He also has pushed the death penalty for drug dealers.

In Arizona, DeSantis pledged to crack down on “bogus asylum claims” from people who want to move to the U.S. for economic reasons. He said he is “sympathetic” to people legitimately facing political persecution, but the U.S. could deny asylum claims from people who traveled through other safe countries to get here.

National News

In this photo provided by Michael Pierson, an unusually large group of killer whales was spotted of...

Associated Press

In unusual orca sighting, tour spots at least 20 killer whales off San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An uncommonly large grouping of orcas for Northern California — roughly two dozen killer whales — were spotted off by a whale watching tour the coast of San Francisco last month, likely gathered together to celebrate a successful hunt for sea lions or seals. “I screamed ‘orca!’” recalled Michael Pierson, a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan’s Union Square vote to unionize, continuing trend

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at the Barnes & Noble in Manhattan’s Union Square, one of the retail chain’s signature stores and home to its corporate offices, have voted to unionize. They join employees at a handful of other Barnes & Noble stores in the Northeast who have affiliated with unions in recent weeks, following […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio: Charity settles false claims to help those impacted by train derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of dollars raised by a charity that falsely claimed it would help residents affected by a train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border earlier this year will be turned over to a food bank serving the area, Ohio’s attorney general announced Wednesday. The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine spilled hazardous […]

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval...

Associated Press

Bidens to host Juneteenth concert at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert next week in a “celebration of community, culture and music,” the White House announced Wednesday. The concert, to be held June 13, will be on the South Lawn of the White House. During the event, the White House says […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorn...

Associated Press

Prosecutors urge Minnesota Supreme Court to reject appeal by ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State prosecutors have urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to reject former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request to reconsider his conviction for murdering George Floyd, saying lower courts already got it right. Chauvin’s attorney the attorney general’s office asked the Supreme Court to let that ruling stand. “Petitioner received a fair trial, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of Texas woman killed says shooting was a hate crime

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — A man police say gunned down a woman outside an Austin-area gas station last week has been charged with murder, and the woman’s family says the killing should be investigated as a hate crime as she was targeted because she was gay. Akira Ross, 24, was fatally shot Friday night […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border