AP PHOTOS: From NYC’s skyline to Washington DC’s monuments, wildfire haze envelopes familiar sites

Jun 7, 2023, 3:24 PM

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, ...

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


As firefighters in Canada battled hundreds of wildfires, the smoke spreading south engulfed New York City, Washington D.C. and beyond in a yellowish haze on Wednesday as people, many wearing masks, passed by familiar landmarks obscured by the smoky fog.

The New York City skyline could barely be seen across the Hudson River from New Jersey, while the Washington Monument and National Mall were enveloped in a rainless gray haze, where at one point a single jogger ran.

The New York Yankees took on the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night in a Yankee Stadium blanketed under a heavy amber pall, but Wednesday’s game was postponed because of the hazardous air quality.

In New York, commuters fished out pandemic-era face masks in the face of the hazardous conditions as masked street vendors did a brisk business selling them to those who had run out.

Haze from northern wildfires obscured the sun Wednesday morning as horsemen rode their mounts towards the track ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, scheduled for Saturday.

