Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Grand jury indicts 2 Bureau of Prisons employees in inmate’s death

Jun 7, 2023, 4:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two federal Bureau of Prisons employees for allegedly failing to provide medical care for an inmate in Virginia who had a serious medical emergency and later died, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Lt. Shronda Covington, 47, and registered nurse Tonya Farley, 52, face charges of allegedly violating the inmate’s civil rights by showing deliberate indifference to the male inmate’s medical needs at the Federal Correctional Institution at Petersburg, Virginia, in January 2021, a department news release said.

Farley is also charged with writing a false report about the incident. Covington and Farley, both residents of Chesterfield, Virginia, are also both charged with making false statements to federal agents.

Records obtained by The Associated Press identified the man who died as Wade Walters. He died on Jan. 10, 2021, with his category of death listed as “cardiac,” but the documents did not specify a cause of death.

The civil rights charges each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, the false report charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 in prison and each false statement charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

It was not immediately known if the two employees had lawyers who could comment for them.

National News

FILE - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart looks on during his town hall meeting on March 31, 2017, ...

Associated Press

Utah to hold election for retiring congressman’s seat in November

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Wednesday that the election to replace resigning U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart will take place in the fall, expediting the timeline prescribed by state law to ensure the six-term Republican’s seat doesn’t remain vacant for more than a few months. Stewart informed Cox, also a […]

19 hours ago

The Connecticut State Capitol building is seen in Hartford, Conn., Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. Connecticu...

Associated Press

Connecticut to adjourn largely bipartisan session in contrast to rancor in other states

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed protections for abortion providers and gave more power to libraries facing book challenges — and they did it with Republican support. All but 13 Republicans voted for the major gun control bill that’s already being challenged in court. Bucking the partisan rancor seen in other legislatures […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Connecticut officers fired over treatment of man paralyzed in police van after 2022 arrest

The City of New Haven, Connecticut, fired two police officers Wednesday for what authorities called their reckless actions and lack of compassion toward Richard “Randy” Cox, who was injured and became paralyzed in the back of a police van after his arrest last year. City police commissioners voted to dismiss Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera […]

19 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. “It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of Mau...

Associated Press

New York City sues 30 counties over ‘xenophobic’ orders banning migrant relocations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City sued nearly half the state’s counties Wednesday over their attempts to keep out international migrants, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between city officials and local leaders. The suit, filed in state court Wednesday, accuses at least 30 New York counties of seeking to “wall off their […]

19 hours ago

FILE - This screengrab shows the arrest in Raleigh, N.C., of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after ...

Associated Press

Autopsy finds North Carolina man died of ‘sudden cardiac arrest’ during police confrontation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man who died after police officers in North Carolina’s capital city repeatedly used stun guns on him died from “sudden cardiac arrest” related to cocaine intoxication and the police confrontation, according to the state’s autopsy released on Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also labeled the Jan. 17 […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Grand jury indicts 2 Bureau of Prisons employees in inmate’s death