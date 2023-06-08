Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

As winter warms, farmers in southern US find ways to adapt

Jun 7, 2023, 9:07 PM

Jim Markley, the owner of CJ Orchards Farm, holds a single peach that managed to endure some warm t...

Jim Markley, the owner of CJ Orchards Farm, holds a single peach that managed to endure some warm temperatures on May 31, 2013, in Rutledge, Ga. Climate change is driving warmer winters, and in several cities in the U.S. South farmers have struggled with crop losses or had to replant fields. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


When Pam Knox walked into the peach orchard at the University of Georgia horticulture farm this spring, there was nothing on the trees except leaves and a couple of brown fruits — the result of one of the state’s warmest winters ever followed by two nights of freezing weather in March.

“It’s just really odd, because over the course of one night, they lost their entire crop and their entire production here,” said Knox, an agricultural climatologist with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, which shares research and expertise with farmers and others. Commercial peach farmers in the state lost as much as 95% of their yield, she estimated.

Georgia, with its iconic peaches, isn’t the only place in the south where farmers have had to deal with changing conditions. Houston, Tupelo and Atlanta all had one of their top five warmest winters on record this year, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Farmers are contending with those warming winters by using new or improved agricultural techniques, trying out new crop varieties and even growing crops that were previously less common in their regions.

“Winter is the season in Georgia that is warming the most quickly,” Knox said, affirming a trend that includes most of the United States. “We don’t have any reason to think that that trend is going to change, so we will continue to expect more warmer winters.”

Cody Mills, an extension agent and Chickasaw County coordinator at Mississippi State University, said a warmer and wetter winter delayed some farmers from planting corn and some soybeans because they had to wait for drier weather. A couple weeks might not seem like a long time, he said, but that can set back cutting and harvesting later.

Cattle ranchers have been affected, too. Mills said that the pathogens associated with a wet winter – as well as the mud – took a toll on some cows. Wetter, warmer weather creates better conditions for the pathogens and parasites that cause cows to develop conditions like foot rot, pinkeye and diarrhea, said Russ Daly, an extension veterinarian with South Dakota State University.

In Texas, the warm weather presented more of a mixed bag for cattle farmers, said David Anderson, a professor and extension economist at Texas A&M University. He said drought conditions have meant higher hay costs, but farmers have needed less of it since cows eat less in hotter weather.

Farmers have always adapted to changing weather. Now they’re adapting to climate change.

For example, some fruit growers in Georgia are planting earlier-blooming peach varieties that don’t require as much cold weather, Knox said. But it’s not an easy calculation, because some of those earlier varieties may also be more susceptible to frost.

Farmers may also diversify their crops. Knox said some farmers in recent years have begun trying citrus and olives that are more often grown in climates with milder winters than Georgia’s.

In Mississippi, some farmers have turned to corn varieties with a shorter growing season, Mills said. And researchers are working to improve vaccines against livestock conditions that can be made worse by a warming environment.

Taking good care of animals regardless of the changing conditions is paramount, said Brandi Karisch, an extension beef cattle specialist for Mississippi State University.

” ‘We’ve always done it that way’ is usually the death of a business, and you can see the same thing in the cattle world,” Karisch said. “We have to adapt to what the animals are telling us that they need and what we’re seeing from a climate and a system standpoint.”

As they work to ensure the health of their crops and animals, farmers also “have to make sure that they make money, and you’re not going to invest in a crop that’s not going to succeed,” Knox said. But she doesn’t see the end of Georgia peaches anytime soon. Instead, she sees farmers considering which peach varieties they’ll be able to grow going forward and what other crops they can add to the mix.

“I think the farmers see the temperatures get(ting) warmer as an opportunity to increase the diversity of what they can grow,” Knox said. “They’re trying to figure out ways to respond to that and to take advantage of it.”

___

Follow Melina Walling on Twitter at @MelinaWalling

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won’t budge

NEW YORK (AP) — On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it’s a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange. And with weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires […]

21 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, tents housing people experiencing homelessness are set up on a vacant ...

Associated Press

Portland bans daytime camping, imposes other restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s city council voted Wednesday to pass an ordinance prohibiting camping during daytime hours in most public places as it, like other places in the U.S., struggles to address a longtime homelessness crisis. The 3-1 vote changes city code to say that people may camp in nonrestricted areas from 8 p.m. […]

21 hours ago

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket over Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42...

Associated Press

Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, and Denver’s two stars made sure the Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 […]

21 hours ago

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after he...

Associated Press

House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday called off a vote on a contempt of Congress charge against FBI Director Christopher Wray, accepting a last-minute offer by the bureau to allow the full committee access to a confidential document of an unverified tip about President Joe Biden. Rep. James […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart looks on during his town hall meeting on March 31, 2017, ...

Associated Press

Utah to hold election for retiring congressman’s seat in November

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Wednesday that the election to replace resigning U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart will take place in the fall, expediting the timeline prescribed by state law to ensure the six-term Republican’s seat doesn’t remain vacant for more than a few months. Stewart informed Cox, also a […]

21 hours ago

The Connecticut State Capitol building is seen in Hartford, Conn., Monday, Oct. 1, 2012. Connecticu...

Associated Press

Connecticut to adjourn largely bipartisan session in contrast to rancor in other states

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed protections for abortion providers and gave more power to libraries facing book challenges — and they did it with Republican support. All but 13 Republicans voted for the major gun control bill that’s already being challenged in court. Bucking the partisan rancor seen in other legislatures […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

As winter warms, farmers in southern US find ways to adapt