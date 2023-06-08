Close
Local representative says ethnic clashes at U.N. site in South Sudan kill at least 13 people

Jun 8, 2023, 6:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A local representative says at least 13 people are dead and 21 have been wounded in clashes at a United Nations site in South Sudan for the protection of displaced civilians.

The fighting erupted Thursday morning in the Malakal site between members of the Shilluk and Nuer ethnic groups.

The cause of the fighting was not immediately clear. The situation remained tense amid fears that the fighting would resume, Yoannes Kimo, deputy chairperson representing displaced people at the site, told The Associated Press by phone.

The U.N. office in South Sudan said in a statement that the fighting began with a stabbing, and it called for “calm and order.” It said reports indicated three dead. The office said its mission has reinforced the military and police presence in the area in “close collaboration” with the military and authorities.

Deadly violence between ethnic groups and communities still troubles South Sudan years after a 2018 peace deal to end a five-year civil war. During the conflict, thousands of people took shelter inside U.N. protection sites.

