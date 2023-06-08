Close
LOCAL NEWS

Nationwide warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Renton shooting

Jun 8, 2023, 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

nationwide warrent renton shooting...

(Photo from Renton Police)

(Photo from Renton Police)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A nationwide extradition warrant has been issued for a man suspected of first-degree murder after a shooting in Renton in 2020.

The man has been identified by investigators as 25-year-old Oshea Larenze Harold Williams, pictured above.

On Mar. 10, 2020, at 1:40 p.m., a man was shot several times at Formula One Fast Lube on Rainier Avenue S.

The victim, Jimm Andreas Route, died from his wounds.

Oshea is wanted by police after evading capture. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Williams, call 911.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact Renton Police Detective Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov or 425-430-7525.

You can also submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or online at P3Tips.com and cite Renton Police case #20-2847.

