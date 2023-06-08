Close
Lloyd a Fox studio analyst for Women’s World Cup, Dellacamera lead broadcaster

Jun 8, 2023, 8:38 AM

FILE - United States' forward Carli Lloyd salutes fans after a soccer friendly match against South ...

FILE - United States' forward Carli Lloyd salutes fans after a soccer friendly match against South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. JP Dellacamera will be Fox’s lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight Women’s World Cup and two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst, Fox said Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst for Fox’s Women’s World Cup coverage and JP Dellacamera will be lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight tournament.

Dellacamera will be paired with former U.S. national team midfielder Aly Wagner for the second straight Women’s World Cup, Fox said Thursday. They are among three crews on site in Australia and New Zealand for the tournament, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Rob Stone will be the studio host for Fox’s third straight Women’s World Cup along with two men’s World Cups. The set will have the Sydney Opera House as a backdrop.

Fox is broadcasting its third straight Women’s World Cup under a deal with FIFA through the 2026 men’s World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Three on-site crews in Australia and New Zealand is up from two at the 2019 women’s tournament in France. At last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, all five crews called matches from stadiums.

Dellacamera will be working his seventh Women’s World Cup along with 10 men’s World Cups.

John Strong, Fox’s lead play-by-play broadcaster for the last two men’s World Cups, will be paired with Kyndra de St. Aubin, who worked the previous two women’s tournaments with Jenn Hildreth.

Jacqui Oatley, a Sky Sports broadcaster who in November became the first woman to call play-by-play for a U.S. network at a men’s World Cup, will work with former American midfielder Lori Lindsey.

Hildreth will be among two crews broadcasting from Fox’s Los Angeles studio, paired with Warren Barton. The other LA-based crew is Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton.

Alexi Lalas again is the lead studio analyst and will be joined by Stuart Holden, the former American midfielder who partners with Strong on Fox’s lead men’s broadcast team. Holden and Strong are Fox’s lead broadcast team for the men’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, to be played in the U.S., from June 24 to July 16.

Lloyd, co-captain of the 2019 U.S. team, will be joined as an analyst by Karina LeBlanc, Kate Gill, Heather O’Reilly and Ariane Hingst.

Jenny Taft will be based with the U.S. team, Tom Rinaldi will be features correspondent and Mark Clattenburg and Joe Machnik will be rules analysts. Chris Fallica, formerly of ESPN, is the new role of wagering expert.

Fox will broadcast 29 of 64 games on its main network, up from 22 of 52 matches in 2019. Thirty-five games will be on the FS1 cable network.

U.S. Spanish-language television rights are held by Telemundo, part of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

___

AP soccer: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

