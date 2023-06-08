Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after investigation finds supplies were diverted

Jun 8, 2023, 9:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States Agency for International Development says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia, Africa’s second most-populous country, after an internal investigation found supplies intended for needy people were being diverted on a “widespread” scale. It did not say by whom.

“After a country-wide review, USAID determined, in coordination with the government of Ethiopia, that a widespread and coordinated campaign is diverting food assistance from the people of Ethiopia,” the agency said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

“As a result, we made the difficult but necessary decision that we cannot move forward with distribution of food assistance until reforms are in place.”

The U.S. is the biggest single donor to Ethiopia, providing $1.8 billion in humanitarian assistance, including food aid, in the 2022 fiscal year. In total, 20 million people across Ethiopia rely on aid because of conflict and drought, out of a total population of about 120 million.

An internal memo prepared by a group of humanitarian donors and seen by the AP pointed to the involvement of Ethiopia’s federal government in the diversion of food aid.

“The scheme appears to be orchestrated by federal and regional government of Ethiopia entities, with military units across the country benefitting from humanitarian assistance,” said the document from the Humanitarian and Resilience Donor Group, which includes bilateral and multilateral partners.

Spokespeople for Ethiopia’s federal government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The document said USAID staff members had visited 63 flour mills in seven of Ethiopia’s nine regions since March and witnessed a “significant diversion of USAID-funded humanitarian food commodities” alongside food donated by France, Japan and Ukraine.

The USAID announcement comes after both USAID and the United Nations World Food Program last month said they had suspended aid to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region while they investigated allegations of food aid theft, which were first reported by the AP in April.

The Tigray region was the center of a devastating two-year conflict that ended in November and left 5.4 million of the population of 6 million relying on humanitarian help.

A USAID document from May 3 said its investigators discovered 2,000 metric tons of USAID-branded wheat — enough to feed 134,000 people for a month — for sale in a market in the Tigray town of Shire in March. The investigators also found USAID grain for sale elsewhere in the region, the document said.

With food aid suspended in the region, doctors in Tigray have reported an alarming rise in hunger. Child malnutrition cases rose by 28% from March to April at the region’s flagship Ayder Hospital in Mekelle, the provincial capital, while at Axum Hospital they rose by 96% over the same period, according to admissions data reviewed by the AP.

Simret Niguse, a pediatrician at Ayder, said seven children died from acute malnutrition at the hospital last month. They included a 6-month-old whose mother could not produce milk “due to hunger,” she said.

The acting U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia, Tracey Ann Jacobson, and Mike Hammer, the U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, visited Tigray this week. The region’s interim president, Getachew Reda, said he discussed allegations of aid diversion with them.

Politics

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of A...

Associated Press

Family of ‘Serial’ podcast murder victim demands right to take part in hearings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The family of the murder victim whose case is chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial” asked Maryland’s highest court on Thursday to give crime victims a right to be heard and challenge evidence at hearings. Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999, says the family didn’t get […]

13 hours ago

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, ...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit civil rights lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for the family of a nursing home resident with dementia that had sued over his care, declining to use the case to broadly limit the right to sue government workers. The man’s family went to court alleging that he was given drugs to keep him easier […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a jo...

Associated Press

Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has handed cash-strapped Milwaukee a lifeline to stave off bankruptcy, allowing the city to raise sales taxes without voter approval as part of a larger local government and K-12 schools funding plan, according to a bipartisan deal announced Thursday Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers. Evers called it a […]

13 hours ago

FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfas...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to cut sex abuse jury award from $5M to under $1M

NEW YORK (AP) — The $5 million awarded to a columnist by a jury that concluded she was sexually abused in the 1990s by Donald Trump in a New York luxury department store should be reduced to less than $1 million, the former president’s lawyers told a judge Thursday, saying the award was grossly excessive […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe

MIAMI (AP) — Miami courthouse where a grand jury has been hearing from witnesses. The former president’s lawyers have been told he is a target of the investigation, the clearest indication yet that criminal charges could be coming soon, according to two people familiar with the matter. In an effort to get ahead of a […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to tighten access to guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is proposing an amendment to the United States Constitution that would enshrine into law gun regulations including universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21, his latest foray into national politics. Newsom’s proposed 28th Amendment would also institute […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

US says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after investigation finds supplies were diverted