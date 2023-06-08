After activists called for a boycott against Tanoor, a family-owned Lebanese restaurant based in Sammamish and Seattle, over comments the owner made about the LGBTQ+ community, the restaurant’s items in PCC Community Markets are being removed from the store.

PCC Markets in Seattle has pulled products off its shelves following activists call to boycott Muslim business owner over LGBT comments. https://t.co/osm6CT90UH — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 8, 2023

Rantz: Progressives target Muslim biz owner over LGBT comments

“Due to the hateful and homophobic comments made by Wassim Fayed, the owner of Tanoor, PCC removed Tanoor products from our shelve,” Kate Hudson, the director of communications for PCC Community Markets, wrote in a statement obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “His words do not align with PCC’s Statement of Equity and Inclusion.”

Fayed, the owner of Tanoor, spoke out in frustration over being forced to participate in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging training during a meeting June 1 — specifically that the LGBTQ+ community was grouped in with other racial minorities in the training.

“To club certain people who choose a certain lifestyle and say they are among the minority, I don’t believe that is the right thing. And I’m going to be very specific. The LGBTQ community and specifically creating a Pride month for them. These are some of the most wealthy, the most connected people,” Fayed said. “So, in my opinion, these are people that are promoting diseases and infestation into the mind of our kids in schools. So, we, as a community, we should stand up for this. And that’s my belief, and that’s where I come from.”

After Fayed’s comments led to an immediate boycott, he decided to resign from his position as owner.

Sammamish commissioner resigns after anti-LGBTQ+ comments

“PCC is committed to welcoming people of all identities, cultures, and backgrounds,” said Hudson. “As a triple bottom line cooperative, our vision, mission, and values stand firmly rooted in the nourishment and well-being of our planet, its people, and communities. While racism and colonialism continue to play a significant role in shaping food systems, PCC is committed to cultivating justice-centered relationships that do not exploit. PCC does not tolerate bigoted behavior within our community. Accordingly, we take action to foster a safe and inclusive environment.”

The products in the removal include baba ghanoush, spicy and classic hummus, tzatziki, and labneh.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.