Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit civil rights lawsuits

Jun 8, 2023, 12:08 PM

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, ...

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for the family of a nursing home resident with dementia that had sued over his care, declining to use the case to broadly limit the right to sue government workers.

The man’s family went to court alleging that he was given drugs to keep him easier to manage in violation of his rights. The justices had been asked to use his case to limit the ability of people to use a federal law to sue for civil rights violations. That outcome could have left tens of millions of people participating in federal programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, without an avenue to go to court to enforce their rights.

The Supreme Court has previously said that a section of federal law — “Section 1983” — broadly gives people the right to sue state and local governments when their employees violate rights created by any federal statute.

The court by a 7-2 vote reiterated that Thursday, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson writing that Section 1983 “can presumptively be used to enforce unambiguously conferred federal individual rights.” Both liberal and conservative justices joined her majority opinion while conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

The court had been asked to say that when Congress creates a federal spending program — giving states money to provide services such as Medicare and Medicaid — they shouldn’t face lawsuits from individuals under Section 1983. The court rejected that invitation.

The specific case the justices heard involves the interaction of Section 1983 and the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act, a 1987 law that outlines requirements for nursing homes that accept federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. The court was being asked to answer whether a person can use Section 1983 to go to court with claims their rights under the nursing home act are violated. The answer is yes, the court said.

The Biden administration had argued to the high court that Congress did not intend to allow Section 1983 lawsuits when it enacted the nursing home legislation.

The case in front of the court involved Gorgi Talevski, who was a resident of Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation, a government nursing home in Indiana. His family said the nursing home found it difficult to care for Talevski, and so gave him powerful drugs to restrain him, then involuntarily transferred him to another facility. The facility says Talevski repeatedly acted violently and in a sexually aggressive manner and that drugs were prescribed by doctors.

Talevski’s family sued under Section 1983, saying his rights had been violated. A trial court dismissed the case, but a federal court of appeals said it could proceed. Talevski died in 2021.

The opinion was one of four the court issued Thursday, including a 5-4 ruling in favor of Black voters in Alabama in a congressional redistricting case. That case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former apartment building owner pleaded not guilty Thursday to 27 felony involuntary manslaughter and negligence charges stemming from a fire that killed six people and injured 13 in December 2019 and became the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history. Adolfo Orozco-Garcia stood with attorney Dominic Gentile, who represented Orozco-Garcia […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a jo...

Associated Press

Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that they had reached a bipartisan deal to provide more funding to local governments across Wisconsin, including allowing cash-strapped Milwaukee to raise sales taxes without voter approval. As part of the deal, the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed to spending an additional $1 billion […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Officers round up hundreds of pigs from overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary

CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) — Animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help. It took nearly four days for officers in Escambia County to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre (3.2-hectare) property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary, said John Robinson, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Kansas man accused of killing two sons

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth man accused of killing his two sons before fleeing to Oklahoma with his two young daughters could face the death penalty if he is convicted. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday he will seek the death penalty against Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 43, who was charged with capital […]

12 hours ago

FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfas...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to cut sex abuse jury award from $5M to under $1M

NEW YORK (AP) — The $5 million awarded to a columnist by a jury that concluded she was sexually abused in the 1990s by Donald Trump in a New York luxury department store should be reduced to less than $1 million, the former president’s lawyers told a judge Thursday, saying the award was grossly excessive […]

12 hours ago

Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich points to the defendant as he testifies during the trial...

Associated Press

Off-duty officer testifies he didn’t know just where shots fired from during Parkland massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — An off-duty police officer who was at Florida’s Parkland high school during the 2018 massacre testified Thursday at the trial of the deputy accused of not stopping the shooter, describing how he mistook gunshots for fireworks before realizing what was happening and approached unarmed. Coral Springs Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich, testifying for […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit civil rights lawsuits