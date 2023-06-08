Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence

Jun 8, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former apartment building owner pleaded not guilty Thursday to 27 felony involuntary manslaughter and negligence charges stemming from a fire that killed six people and injured 13 in December 2019 and became the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

Adolfo Orozco-Garcia stood with attorney Dominic Gentile, who represented Orozco-Garcia and a corporate ownership entity, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, in a confidential settlement in March of more than a dozen civil damages lawsuits that arose from the smoky pre-dawn fire at the low-budget Alpine Apartments.

Orozco-Garcia spoke in court only to enter his plea. He and Gentile declined outside court to comment.

Gentile told Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones he will continue to represent Orozco-Garcia, 46, in the criminal case, which is likely to be scheduled next year and could result in decades in prison if Orozco-Garcia is convicted. Gentile previously said his client was indigent following the civil settlement and would seek a court-appointed public defender.

Jones scheduled a trial-setting hearing June 20 before Judge Jacqueline Bluth. Orozco-Garcia remains free on bond.

Some of the 50 people who lived in the converted 41-unit former downtown motel died of smoke inhalation, and others, including a pregnant woman, were injured jumping from second-floor windows.

Inspectors later found an exit door bolted shut, a faulty fire sprinkler system and missing or defective smoke detectors.

The fire was traced to an unattended stove in a first-floor apartment that may have been used for warmth on a cold winter night. Residents later complained the building lacked heat, and city officials tallied 42 fire code violations.

The fire spurred city officials to launch an inspection program focusing on aging multi-unit and extended-stay buildings converted from motels or hotels to apartments. The Alpine property has since been rebuilt, rebranded and reopened under new ownership.

The fire was the deadliest in the Las Vegas area since November 1980, when 87 people died and more than 700 were injured in a spectacular blaze at the MGM Grand Hotel on the Strip, which is in Clark County jurisdiction. That hotel became Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and was rebranded in December by owner Caesars Entertainment as the Horseshoe Las Vegas.

A fire three months later, in February 1981, killed eight people at the Hilton Hotel east of Las Vegas Boulevard. That hotel is now the Westgate.

National News

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, ...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient’s family, declines to limit civil rights lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for the family of a nursing home resident with dementia that had sued over his care, declining to use the case to broadly limit the right to sue government workers. The man’s family went to court alleging that he was given drugs to keep him easier […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a jo...

Associated Press

Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that they had reached a bipartisan deal to provide more funding to local governments across Wisconsin, including allowing cash-strapped Milwaukee to raise sales taxes without voter approval. As part of the deal, the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed to spending an additional $1 billion […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Officers round up hundreds of pigs from overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary

CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) — Animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help. It took nearly four days for officers in Escambia County to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre (3.2-hectare) property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary, said John Robinson, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Kansas man accused of killing two sons

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth man accused of killing his two sons before fleeing to Oklahoma with his two young daughters could face the death penalty if he is convicted. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday he will seek the death penalty against Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 43, who was charged with capital […]

12 hours ago

FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfas...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to cut sex abuse jury award from $5M to under $1M

NEW YORK (AP) — The $5 million awarded to a columnist by a jury that concluded she was sexually abused in the 1990s by Donald Trump in a New York luxury department store should be reduced to less than $1 million, the former president’s lawyers told a judge Thursday, saying the award was grossly excessive […]

12 hours ago

Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich points to the defendant as he testifies during the trial...

Associated Press

Off-duty officer testifies he didn’t know just where shots fired from during Parkland massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — An off-duty police officer who was at Florida’s Parkland high school during the 2018 massacre testified Thursday at the trial of the deputy accused of not stopping the shooter, describing how he mistook gunshots for fireworks before realizing what was happening and approached unarmed. Coral Springs Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich, testifying for […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence