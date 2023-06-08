Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

Jun 8, 2023, 1:21 PM

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the...

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. A White House official said Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 coordinator in April 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week.

The White House said Thursday that Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 coordinator in April 2022. His departure comes after the federal government ended its twin national emergencies on the virus earlier this spring.

In a statement announcing Jha’s departure, President Joe Biden said COVID-19 “no longer controls our daily lives.”

“As one of the leading public health experts in America, he has effectively translated and communicated complex scientific challenges into concrete actions that helped save and improve the lives of millions of Americans,” Biden said in the statement announcing Jha’s departure. “I extend my deepest thanks to Ashish and his family. We are a stronger and healthier nation because of his contributions to public service.”

Biden’s first COVID-19 czar was Jeff Zients, now the White House chief of staff.

National News

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school ...

Associated Press

Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing to go students’ parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ownership of the writings of a shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school earlier this year will be transferred to the families of students at the school, an attorney representing the shooter’s parents announced Thursday. The development is the latest twist in the increasingly complex legal battle over the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

5 flown to hospital after portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas. It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston. Surfside Beach Volunteer […]

13 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Park Service lava spews from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, ...

Associated Press

As tourists flock to view volcano’s latest eruption, Hawaii urges mindfulness, respect

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii tourism officials urged tourists to be respectful of cultural and spiritual meanings when flocking to a national park on the Big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, began erupting Wednesday after a three-month pause. Word […]

13 hours ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller in a scene from "The Flash." (Warner...

Associated Press

How ‘The Flash,’ many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line

There were many stressful things about Ezra Miller who, after it wrapped, made headlines for legal run-ins amid a mental health crisis. And behind it all, a studio undergoing leadership changes and rethinking the whole DC Comics strategy. But first, they had to figure out how to transport a two-ton Batmobile from Los Angeles to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of A...

Associated Press

Family of ‘Serial’ podcast murder victim demands right to take part in hearings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The family of the murder victim whose case is chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial” asked Maryland’s highest court on Thursday to give crime victims a right to be heard and challenge evidence at hearings. Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999, says the family didn’t get […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former apartment building owner pleaded not guilty Thursday to 27 felony involuntary manslaughter and negligence charges stemming from a fire that killed six people and injured 13 in December 2019 and became the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history. Adolfo Orozco-Garcia stood with attorney Dominic Gentile, who represented Orozco-Garcia […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week