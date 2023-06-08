Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here’s what that means and how long the bull might run

Jun 8, 2023, 1:26 PM

FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial ...

FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial District. The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low.

Here are some answers to questions about bull and bear markets:

WHY IT IS CALLED A BULL MARKET?

Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.

WHEN DID THE NEW BULL MARKET BEGIN?

This latest bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the S&P 500 closed at its most recent low of 3,577.03.

WHY HAS THE MARKET RALLIED?

Largely because the economy has defied predictions by not falling into a recession, at least not yet.

Markets tumbled last year on fears about how the worst inflation in decades would ravage the economy. More precisely, Wall Street got spooked by the aggressive measures the Federal Reserve took to combat high inflation.

The Fed has yanked interest rates to their highest level since 2007, up from virtually zero early last year. The aim was to drive down inflation by slowing the economy and dragging down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. That left many investors bracing for a recession for months, but a remarkably resilient job market has kept the economy afloat.

Inflation, meanwhile, has eased off since hitting a peak last summer. That has Wall Street hoping for the Fed to soon stop hiking interest rates.

SO EVERYTHING’S FINE?

Hardly. The Fed is likely still not done hiking interest rates. Even if it hold rates steady at its next meeting, which would be the first time that’s happened in more than a year, the expectation among traders is for the Fed to resume hiking in July. The hope is that will ultimately be the last rate hike, but persistent inflation could upend that.

That keeps up the pressure on the overall economy and particularly on the banking and manufacturing industries, which have already shown some cracks.

Most of the gains for the S&P 500 this year have come from just a small group of stocks, which critics say is unsustainable. Apple (+30%), Microsoft (+44%) and Alphabet (+25%), the companies with the highest market values in the S&P 500, all outpaced the index. Their huge size gives their movements extra weight on the index, while nearly half the stocks in the index have dropped so far in 2023.

HOW LONG DO BULL MARKETS TYPICALLY LAST?

Since 1932, bull markets have lasted an average of nearly 5 years and the S&P 500 sees a gain of 177.8%. The longest bull market started in March 2009, near the end of the Great Recession, and roamed Wall Street for almost 11 years.

WHEN WAS THE PREVIOUS BULL MARKET?

The previous bull market started on March 23, 2020, as the market recovered from a lightning-fast bear market caused by the onset of the global pandemic. That bull market was the shortest dating back to 1932, lasting about 21 months. Still, the S&P 500 more than doubled (up 114.4%).

WEREN’T WE JUST IN A BEAR MARKET?

By entering a bull market, the S&P 500 effectively put an end to the bear market that began on Jan. 3, 2022. Officially, the bear market is considered to have ended on Oct. 12, 2022.

HOW MEAN WAS THAT BEAR?

The now-deceased bear market lasted about nine months and saw a drop of 25.4%. It was rather tame as far as bear markets go. Since 1950, the average bear market has lasted 13 months and the S&P 500 fell 34.2%. Since 1929, the average bear market has lasted 19.6 months and the S&P 500 has dropped 39.4%

National News

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the...

Associated Press

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. The White House said Thursday that Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 […]

13 hours ago

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school ...

Associated Press

Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing to go students’ parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ownership of the writings of a shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school earlier this year will be transferred to the families of students at the school, an attorney representing the shooter’s parents announced Thursday. The development is the latest twist in the increasingly complex legal battle over the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

5 flown to hospital after portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas. It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston. Surfside Beach Volunteer […]

13 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Park Service lava spews from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, ...

Associated Press

As tourists flock to view volcano’s latest eruption, Hawaii urges mindfulness, respect

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii tourism officials urged tourists to be respectful of cultural and spiritual meanings when flocking to a national park on the Big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, began erupting Wednesday after a three-month pause. Word […]

13 hours ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller in a scene from "The Flash." (Warner...

Associated Press

How ‘The Flash,’ many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line

There were many stressful things about Ezra Miller who, after it wrapped, made headlines for legal run-ins amid a mental health crisis. And behind it all, a studio undergoing leadership changes and rethinking the whole DC Comics strategy. But first, they had to figure out how to transport a two-ton Batmobile from Los Angeles to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of A...

Associated Press

Family of ‘Serial’ podcast murder victim demands right to take part in hearings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The family of the murder victim whose case is chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial” asked Maryland’s highest court on Thursday to give crime victims a right to be heard and challenge evidence at hearings. Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999, says the family didn’t get […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here’s what that means and how long the bull might run