Inmate sentenced to life following escape with help by Alabama jailer

Jun 8, 2023, 2:10 PM

Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a sentence hearing in Florence, Ala., T...

Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a sentence hearing in Florence, Ala., Thursday, June 8 2023. Casey Cole White is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday following his guilty plea last month to escape charges related to his 11 days on the run last year with jailer Vicky White. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as police closed in was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Casey White, 39, told those gathered in the Lauderdale County courtroom that he felt like the most hated man in the world but that he wouldn’t drag 56-year-old corrections officer Vicky White’s name “through the dirt,” news outlets reported. He said Vicky White, who was not related to him, was the first person who cared about him in six years.

He apologized for the escape, saying Vicky White’s only regret was leaving behind her family.

“We just wanted a new life together because she knew the truth. I can handle the truth because I know who I am. I chose this road. It’s cost me my life and freedom,” White said.

White was serving a 75-year prison term for an array of 2015 charges, including attempted murder, and awaiting a capital murder trial when he escaped in April 2022. The pair was on the run for 11 days until Casey White was recaptured in Evansville, Indiana, and Vicky White died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

White pleaded guilty to escape in exchange for a felony murder charge involving Vicky White’s death being dropped and agreed to the maximum sentence of life without parole.

White was also told to notify the state if he, his family or attorneys receives opportunities for books, movies or other financial opportunities related to the escape, which made national headlines, as any proceeds should be used to pay for his defense.

Meanwhile, Casey White faces an Aug. 14 capital murder trial for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville, Alabama. That trial was delayed in the aftermath of the escape and White retaining a new team of attorneys.

