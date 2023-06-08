Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man who killed manager, shot colleagues at Long Island supermarket gets 50 years to life in prison

Jun 8, 2023, 2:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A shopping cart collector who killed a manager and wounded two workers at a Long Island grocery store in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in prison.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 33, was convicted last month of murder and attempted murder in the shooting at the Stop & Shop store in West Hempstead.

Police said Wilson, a “troubled employee” who had been reprimanded for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues, opened fire in an office about 40 minutes after talking to a supervisor about transferring to another store.

The slain manager, Ray Wishropp, was shot in the chest at point-blank range, police said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Wilson has show no contrition or remorse and that she hopes his long prison sentence “provides some measure of justice for (Wishropp’s) family, friends, and coworkers still mourning his tragic loss.”

Wilson fled the store after the shooting and was arrested about four hours later at an apartment building about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away in Hempstead. The area is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of midtown Manhattan.

Wilson’s lawyer said he was suffering the “lingering effects” of being shot in the head when he was 19.

Wilson was involved in a gun battle in Baltimore seven years to the day before the supermarket shooting that left him and another man wounded.

He has also been taken into custody at least twice in Nassau County for mental health evaluations, in 2016 and 2019, authorities said.

National News

Associated Press

California jury returns $63M verdict after finding Chevron covered up toxic pit before selling land

A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit and then sold the land to a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer. Kevin Wright, who has multiple myeloma, unknowingly built his home directly […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher gets life in prison for raping students

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance teacher in Cleveland was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Terence Greene, 57, was convicted late last month by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury that also found him guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault. He was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah man sues Alaska troopers, says his job offer was yanked after revealing HIV status

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Salt Lake City man who says his job offer to become an Alaska State Trooper was rescinded after he disclosed he was HIV positive filed a lawsuit in state court Thursday to get his position on the statewide police force and to prevent others from suffering similar alleged discrimination. The […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit seeking new congressional lines for NY could have national political implications

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers seeking redrawn congressional lines in New York argued before a state appeals court Thursday in a Democrat-backed lawsuit that could have implications in the 2024 fight for control of the House. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of 10 New York voters who want a state redistricting commission to submit […]

15 hours ago

Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a sentence hearing in Florence, Ala., T...

Associated Press

Inmate sentenced to life following escape with help by Alabama jailer

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who escaped with help from a jail official who ultimately ended up taking her own life as police closed in was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Casey White, 39, told those gathered in the Lauderdale County courtroom that he felt like the most hated man in the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New York lawmakers vote on bill that considers reparations for slavery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would create a commission to consider reparations to address the lingering, negative effects of slavery under a bill being voted on by the state Legislature on Thursday. “We want to make sure we are looking at slavery and its legacies,” said state Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages before the floor debate. […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Man who killed manager, shot colleagues at Long Island supermarket gets 50 years to life in prison