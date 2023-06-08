Close
Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees

Jun 8, 2023, 3:08 PM

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Drake could make an im...

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month. The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month.

The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 25 in Los Angeles. He’s up for best male hip-hop artist, male R&B/pop artist along with best collaboration and viewer’s choice with Future and Tems for their song “Wait for U.”

Drake’s three other nominations are shared with 21 Savage, who is up for five nods. The tandem is nominated for album of the year through “Her Loss,” best group and viewer’s choice for their hit “Jimmy Cooks.”

Rapper GloRilla, nominated for her first Grammy earlier this year, will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated act with six. She’s up for best female hip-hop artist, new artist, album of the year for “Anyways, Life’s Great” and video of the year for “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. She’s scored two nominations in the best collaboration category for “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd.

Along with 21 Savage, Lizzo came away with five nominations. Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Christ Brown and Burna Boy each have four noms.

Show officials say there are plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop during the telecast. Performers will be announced soon.

The awards show will honor categories in film and sports as well. Best movie nominees include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed 3,” “Emancipation,” “Nope,” “The Woman King,” “TILL” and “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who collected his second Super Bowl title and MVP trophy this year, is nominated for sportsman of year. He’ll compete against LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Aaron Judge, Jalen Hurts, Gervonta Davis and Bubba Wallace.

LSU stars Angel Reese and Alexis Morris, both nominated for sportswoman of the year, led their school to its first-ever women’s basketball championship in April. They are nominated against Allyson Felix, Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson and Serena Williams.

