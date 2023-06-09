Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond

Jun 9, 2023, 9:41 AM

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at ...

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at Immerse Church of Ocala for Ajike Owens, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Ocala, Fla. Owens was fatally shot by her neighbor Susan Lorincz when she went to Lorincz's door. Lorincz was arrested and charged in the shooting. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts of culpable negligence, battery and assault.

As a condition of her bond, Circuit Court Judge Robert Hodges ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from the family of her slain neighbor, 34-year-old Ajike Owens.

The courtroom was packed with relatives and supporters of Owens, a mother of four children. One of the family’s attorneys, Anthony Thomas, told reporters after the Friday hearing that they would continue to push for Lorincz to face a more serious charge of second-degree murder.

“We don’t believe that Susan had any sort of respect at all for human life,” Thomas said. “This wasn’t something where she was cleaning a gun and the gun went off and it goes through the wall or the door and it accidentally hurts somebody. She meant to pull that trigger. She meant to point it at the door.”

Owens was killed June 2 in Ocala, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) north of Orlando. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

After the shooting, Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens’ children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3.

According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz said she had a headache the day of the shooting and children were running, and yelling outside her apartment. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then came over and knocked on her door. Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff’s report says, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens.

Lorincz told investigators that she had called Owens’ children racist slurs in the months before the killing. Authorities had stand your ground ” claim. Detectives have since said that Lorincz’s actions are not justifiable under Florida law.

Sheriff Billy Woods said that since January 2021, deputies responded to at least a half-dozen complaints between Owens and Lorincz in Ocala.

National News

Officials hold a press conference discussing the finding of Madeline Kingsbury, Thursday, June 9, 2...

Associated Press

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state was charged Friday in her death. Adam Fravel, 29, was charged with second-degree murder. The charge comes two days after a deputy found the body of Madeline Kingsbury, who would have turned […]

13 hours ago

Writer/director Chelsea Peretti poses for a portrait to promote the film "First Time Female Directo...

Associated Press

Chelsea Peretti on her directorial debut ‘First Time Female Director,’ premiering at Tribeca

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Peretti plays a first-time director in her directorial debut: “First Time Female Director.” The film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival takes an acutely meta premise in lampooning the tumultuous experience of an inexperienced woman brought in to a direct a play at a small, local theater in Glendale, California, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal judge...

Associated Press

Compromise may mean continued reprieve for ‘Obamacare’ preventive care mandates

Attorneys told a federal appeals court Friday they are close to an agreement that could temporarily maintain government requirements that health insurance plans include coverage of HIV-preventing drugs, cancer screenings and other preventive care while a court battle over the mandates plays out. An agreement could be ready to present to the court by Tuesday, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police to release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting 14-year-old Black boy

DENVER (AP) — Police in suburban Denver on Friday planned to release body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 14-year-old Black boy they say was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. Jor’Dell Richardson was shot June 2 after a struggle on the ground with police who chased him from a store in Aurora, where […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge who presided over rare Michigan death penalty trial dies at 79

Robert Holmes Bell, a federal judge for 30 years whose trials included one that led to a rare death sentence in Michigan, has died. He was 79. Bell died Thursday, Michelle Benham, the court’s chief deputy clerk, said Friday. A cause was not disclosed. He was “one of the giants” on the federal bench, said […]

13 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, left,...

Associated Press

Trump indictment unsealed in documents case | Live updates

MIAMI (AP) — Follow along for live updates on classified documents at his Florida estate. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted. ___ LAWS APPLY TO ‘EVERYONE’ TRUMP SPECIAL COUNSEL SAYS […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond