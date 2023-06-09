Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New York lawmakers consider bill to automatically seal old criminal records

Jun 9, 2023, 9:53 AM

The lobby outside the New York state Senate Chamber is seen as lawmakers debate end of session legi...

The lobby outside the New York state Senate Chamber is seen as lawmakers debate end of session legislative bills at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People in New York who have old criminal records could have them automatically sealed as long as they remain out of trouble for a certain number of years under a bill lawmakers debated Friday.

The “clean slate” legislation would automatically seal most recent convictions — three years after serving time or parole for a misdemeanor, and eight years for felony convictions. Sex crimes and most Class A felonies, such as murder, will not be eligible for sealing.

Some liberal lawmakers and unions who support the bill say it would give New Yorkers a path forward that is not encumbered by past mistakes. They say a criminal record often means difficulty obtaining secure work and housing.

That’s the case for Ismael Diaz Jr., of Long Island, who was released from prison seven years ago and is still struggling to find secure employment.

Diaz, who served almost 10 years in prison for manslaughter, said he went through three rounds of interviews for a janitorial position at a supermarket before being told he was “unemployable” because of his criminal record.

“I was stressed out because I was trying to get a job and you can’t because of having a record,” said Diaz, 52. “I want to earn a salary and take care of my family and start building up my life where it is supposed to be.”

The state Assembly began debating the bill Friday, and the Senate is expected to follow.

Other states, like Utah and Michigan, have passed similar measures. California passed legislation last year that would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of another felony for four years.

Business groups including big companies like JPMorgan Chase and Verizon have also endorsed the New York legislation. They say increasing the labor pool would boost the state’s economy and make the state more competitive.

Under New York state law, employers can ask about conviction records at any point in the hiring process, but they must consider factors such as whether the conviction has any bearing on the person’s ability to do the job. But advocates for the legislation say that despite that, those with criminal records face huge barriers to stable employment.

Nearly 2.2 million people in New York have criminal convictions, according to a study by the Data Collaborative for Justice, a research center at John Jay College. The study is based on New Yorkers who had convictions from 1980 to 2021.

But Republican lawmakers and victim advocacy groups have criticized the legislation, warning it will take away accountability for those who have committed crimes.

“What I see is a state in the nation moving towards, no one has to be responsible for the consequences of their actions,” said Republican Assemblyman Angelo Morinello during floor debate Thursday. “Once you start giving handouts rather than hand-ups, you start losing that person’s self-awareness.”

Morinello said he favors an existing sealing statute in New York where people could apply to seal their records depending on the type of conviction and whether they’re a repeat offender. But advocates for the state’s “clean slate” bill said the application process is lengthy, cumbersome and expensive.

Less than 1% of New Yorkers eligible for sealing criminal records through that statute have successfully done so, according to a study by Santa Clara University.

The automatic sealing would not apply to a person who has a pending felony charge in another state.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, in coordination with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, will be tasked to provide data to state administrative agencies so that they can seal eligible convictions.

Those sealed convictions could be later accessed by any court, prosecutors and defense attorneys under certain conditions, as well as by federal and state law enforcement agencies. Gun licensing agencies, law enforcement employers, and employers for work with vulnerable populations like children and older adults will still be allowed to access the criminal records.

The original version of the bill excluded only sex crimes from automatic sealing and required seven years to pass until a felony conviction could be sealed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to make sure the bill would not have “any negative, unintended consequences” while also giving those with criminal records a second chance.

“It’s not a simple answer. These are complicated issues, far more than people may realize at first glance,” Hochul told reporters at an unrelated event earlier in the week. “My goal as governor is to make sure we have forward thinking, progressive policies that actually work.”

The bill would go into effect one year after it is signed into law.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter.

National News

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at ...

Associated Press

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door. Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll in clashes between ethnic groups at UN displacement camp in South Sudan now more than 20

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a U.N. site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20, with more than 50 others wounded, the medical charity MSF said Friday. The statement by the organization, which is also known as Doctors Without Borders, said that two of […]

10 hours ago

The Northwestern Energy's Laurel Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, seen under co...

Associated Press

Montana gas power plant can resume construction, judge rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — NorthWestern Energy will resume construction of a natural gas power plant along Montana’s Yellowstone River following a two-month delay, a company spokesperson said Friday, after a state judge revived a pollution permit for the project despite lingering concerns over its climate-changing emissions. Work on the $250 million plant was largely halted […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Archdiocese of St. Louis to pay $1 million to settle sex abuse lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest who previously spent 12 years in prison for abusing another boy, an attorney for the victim said Friday. The plaintiff was an altar boy […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team’s NCAA championship

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some University of Connecticut students are getting expelled for April 3 victory in the NCAA championship game, a university spokesperson said Friday. “Although we can’t address individual students’ outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. She said the investigations are ongoing for […]

10 hours ago

Founder and CEO of the Decolonizing Wealth Project, Edgar Villanueva, speaks during the Alight Alig...

Associated Press

Reparations campaigns get boost from new philanthropic funding

NEW YORK (AP) — The campaign to win reparations for Black Americans plans to bring broader support for smaller nonprofits advancing the cause, with a new philanthropic funding initiative announced Friday at the “Alight Align Arise” national conference in Atlanta. The Decolonizing Wealth Project, an organization dedicated to creating racial equity through education and “radical […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

New York lawmakers consider bill to automatically seal old criminal records