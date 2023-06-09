Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret

Jun 9, 2023, 11:02 AM

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an effort to expel him from th...

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an effort to expel him from the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Santos wants to protect family members by asking that the courts keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday, June 9, as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge's decision to make the names public. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos wants to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge’s decision to make the names public.

Attorney Joseph Murray said in a letter to Judge Joanna Seybert, who is based in Central Islip, New York, that Santos would agree to the disclosure that there is a “family” relationship between the Republican congressman and those who signed his bond.

News media outlets have challenged the sealing of records regarding the cosigners after Santos pleaded not guilty on May 10 to a 13-count indictment charging that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress about being a millionaire and cheated to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

The New York Times first sought to unseal the names and other news outlets, including The Associated Press, soon followed. Lawyers for the news entities did not immediately comment Friday.

Santos, 34, who represents parts of Queens and Long Island, has refused to resign and plans to seek a second term.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate would rather go to jail than subject bond cosigners to the kind of threats he has gotten.

Murray filed a letter with Seybert on Friday morning.

In it, he repeatedly decried the “media frenzy” that has surrounded the criminal case, saying that three individuals lined up to cosign his bond “grew very fearful and concerned” on May 10 and one of them had a “change of heart and backed out.”

Murray said he publicly notified the House Ethics Committee that those who signed his bond were family members and not lobbyists, donors or others seeking to influence Santos, and he was willing to do the same in court documents.

In asking Seybert to overturn the magistrate judge’s decision, Murray wrote that Shields “failed to perceive the importance of the privacy issues” facing the cosigners.

Murray said Santos has faced “hateful attacks” since his arrest and been confronted with individuals who were “extremely angry, anti-gay, anti-Republican and all around anti-social.” Prior to Friday, Murray has said he, Santos and Santos’ staff have been receiving threatening and harassing calls and messages, including death threats.

If the names of the cosigners are revealed, they too might face attacks, he argued in Friday’s letter.

“Moreover, given the political temperature in this Country and acts of political violence that occur, the privacy interests of these suretors are far more concerning, especially considering their ages and respective employment,” Murray wrote.

In a May 23 letter requesting release of the names, attorney Dana Green wrote on behalf of the Times that the First Amendment required public access to the identities of those who signed the bond.

She said the signing of the bond “presents an obvious opportunity for political influence,” but she also noted that the public has an interest in ensuring that Santos appears in court and in exercising oversight of the effectiveness of the bond.

___

Associated Press Writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Travelers use the kiosk by the ticketing gate as they prepare for travel from Love Field air...

Associated Press

Lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price

Lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration. On Friday, Republicans and Democrats on the House Transportation Committee released a […]

14 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. ...

Associated Press

Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday and raised his face to the sun for the first time since March 1. Dr. Joseph Dituri set a new record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization during his […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas governor picks high-ranking DEA official to take over embattled highway patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas governor chose a high-ranking U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official Friday to head the state highway patrol, replacing a retiring superintendent who is facing federal lawsuits over the agency’s policing and allegations that he sexually harassed female employees. Gov. Laura Kelly’s appointment of Erik Smith came on retiring Superintendent and […]

14 hours ago

A charging station with Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs is seen in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Ju...

Associated Press

With GM and Ford embracing Tesla’s EV charging technology, here’s what it means for consumers

DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla’s charging stations, the largest such network in the country. As part of their move, both Detroit-area automakers have decided to adopt Tesla’s EV charging connector, the plug that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana ACLU challenges provision barring instruction to young students about ‘human sexuality’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new Indiana law’s provision barring teachers from providing instruction on “human sexuality” to students from pre-K through the third grade is unconstitutional and so vaguely written that teachers wouldn’t know whether they are complying with it, a federal lawsuit filed Friday argues. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s lawsuit targets […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health advisers on Friday unanimously backed the full approval of a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, a key step toward opening insurance coverage to U.S. seniors with early stages of the brain-robbing disease. The drug, Leqembi, received conditional approva l from the Food and Drug Administration in January based on early results suggesting […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret