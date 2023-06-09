Close
Michigan State University will build memorial to victims of campus shooting

Jun 9, 2023, 2:26 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University said it will use approximately $300,000 in donations to create a memorial to honor students who were killed or wounded in a mass shooting in February.

The permanent memorial, to be “planned through a meaningful, respectful and collaborative process,” was disclosed Friday as the university announced what it will do with $2 million given to the Spartan Strong Fund.

Three students died and five more were wounded when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings on Feb. 13. Anthony McRae killed himself about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from campus when confronted by police.

“We are forever grateful to the thousands of people who have generously helped put our community on a path to healing through the Spartan Strong Fund,” interim President Teresa Woodruff said.

Approximately $1 million will support people directly affected by the shooting, especially injured students who want to continue to pursue their education, MSU said.

The money will also help 50 people who were not physically hurt but who were in classrooms at Berkey Hall or the food court kitchen at the MSU Union, the university said.

“Recognizing the healing process is different for each person, $500,000 of the fund will reimburse or directly pay for student, faculty, staff and first responder mental health care services,” MSU said.

“The remaining $200,000 will support healing and resiliency programming through the Office for Resource and Support Coordination” for students, staff and first responders, the school said.

Michigan State University will build memorial to victims of campus shooting