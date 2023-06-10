Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

Jun 9, 2023, 5:12 PM

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to ...

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to be processed by the Border Patrol, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border, racing to enter the U.S. before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation's beleaguered immigration system. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz.

In a statement announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfill it, and the country that we all serve.”

“I am inspired by his commitment to the mission, and am grateful to him for his continued service in this new leadership role,” Mayorkas added.

The New York Times reported that Owens has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently as the head of the Del Rio division in Texas.

Ortiz said last month in a note to staff that was obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30.

Ortiz managed the Border Patrol and its roughly 20,000 agents through the COVID-19 pandemic and Title 42 emergency health restrictions that began in March 2020 and allowed agents to quickly return migrants over the southern border.

He also oversaw the rollout of new policies on May 11 meant to discourage migrants from crossing illegally while opening up other legal pathways. The number of crossings anticipated by even President Joe Biden with the end of the restrictions.

National News

FILE - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks at a news conference, Jan. 18, 2022,...

Associated Press

Sergeant, 5 officers broke department policy in fatal 2022 shooting, LAPD chief says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police sergeant and five officers broke department policy when they opened fire last year on an armed man who refused to follow officers’ commands, killing him, a police commission found. The Board of Police Commissioners voted on May 23 to approve a Los Angeles Police Department internal investigation […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon Democratic Party to send federal officials a $500,000 donation from former FTX executive

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Democratic Party of Oregon said Friday it will send a half-million dollars to the U.S. Marshals Service that had been donated by a former executive at the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, to conform with a request from the U.S. Department of Justice. Oregon elections officials had already fined the Democratic […]

17 hours ago

Volunteers haul a woman on a stretcher as she been evacuated from a flooded neighborhood of the lef...

Associated Press

UN aid chief says Ukraine faces `hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after the dam rupture

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is “hugely worse” than before the Kakhovka dam collapsed, the U.N.’s top aid official warned Friday. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and warned that the ravages of flooding in one of the world’s most important breadbaskets will […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico reaches $500M settlement with Walgreens in opioid case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has settled with Walgreens for $500 million over the pharmacy chain’s role in distributing highly addictive prescription painkillers. The agreement was signed in March, and state officials confirmed that a confidentiality provision on the agreement was lifted Friday. The settlement is in addition to $274 million in settlements […]

17 hours ago

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defens...

Associated Press

Officer who raced to Parkland massacre scene testifies against deputy who stayed outside

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who rushed into a high school building during the 2018 Parkland shooting testified Friday that a sheriff’s deputy outside confirmed that the shooter was upstairs. The former Broward County deputy, Scot Peterson, is on trial for failing to confront the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, Nov. 12, 2022, in Mia...

Associated Press

Judge in FTX bankruptcy rejects media challenge, says customer names can remain secret

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The names of individual customers of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday. Following a two-day hearing, Judge John Dorsey rejected arguments from lawyers for several media outlets and for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, which serves as a government watchdog […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency