LOCAL NEWS

Downtown Seattle Dog Days continue this afternoon

Jun 10, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

A dog eager to go to the downtown event, (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)

The meteorologists say the rain will clear up this afternoon, just in time for Downtown Dog Days.

Dog Days is a new effort to bring people and their canines back downtown.

Today’s event will be at Occidental Park, 117 S Washington Street.

Occidental Park is in the heart of the historic Pioneer Square district.

The event, from 2-6 p.m., and will have activities and vendors for people and dogs alike.

Scheduled vendor line up includes Three Six CanineFur Fighters GroomingThe Brewmaster’s CompanyClub DogfishHambos Pups and more! Note that vendors are subject to change.

Future dates:

  • July 14: Bell Street Park
  • Aug. 11: Westlake Park
  • Sept. 8: Occidental Square

The event is free, but you’re on your own for parking.

