Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut

Jun 10, 2023, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Rich...

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. The City of New Haven fired two police officers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for what authorities called their reckless actions and lack of compassion toward Cox, who was injured and became paralyzed in the back of a police van after his arrest last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(New Haven Police via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


New Haven, Connecticut, has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van following his arrest last year, the city’s mayor and attorneys said Saturday.

The agreement was reached Friday evening following a daylong conference with a federal magistrate judge, Mayor Justin Elicker said. It came two days after the city fired two police officers who authorities said treated Cox recklessly and without compassion.

“The city’s mistakes have been well documented,” a statement by attorneys Ben Crump, Louis Rubano and R.J. Weber, who represented Cox, said. “But today is a moment to look to the future, so New Haven residents can have confidence in their city and their police department.”

Cox, 36, was left paralyzed from the chest down June 19, 2022, when the police van he was riding in braked hard, sending him head-first into a metal partition while his hands were cuffed behind his back. Cox had been arrested on charges of threatening a woman with a gun, which were later dismissed.

“I can’t move. I’m going to die like this. Please, please, please help me,” Cox said minutes after the crash, according to police video.

Once at the police station, officers mocked Cox and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries, according to surveillance and body-worn camera footage. Officers dragged Cox by his feet out of the van and placed him in a holding cell prior to his eventual transfer to a hospital.

Five officers, including those who were fired, face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.

Cox last year sued the officers and the city for $100 million. His attorneys called the settlement the largest ever in a police misconduct case.

Cox did not plan to make any public comments over the weekend, Rubano said.

“He kind of relived what happened to him throughout the day yesterday, so it was a very emotional day,” the attorney said by phone. “He’s unwinding now.”

The case drew outrage from civil rights advocates like the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Cox is Black, while all five officers who were arrested are Black or Hispanic. Gray, who also was Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

New Haven police have since adopted reforms that include making sure all prisoners wear seat belts. The state Senate on June 5 gave final approval to legislation that would require seat belts for all prisoners being transported.

“Randy entered a police transport vehicle being able to walk, and now he’s not able to walk,” Elicker said at a news conference Saturday. He said he had spoken with Cox’s mother earlier in the day.

“What I shared with her is that while this settlement cannot bring Randy back to his original state when he entered that police transport vehicle, that my hope is that it provides Randy the future medical support and other support that he will need,” Elicker said. “Randy’s 36 years old, and we hope he has a long life ahead of him with the kind of support and care that he deserves.”

National News

FILE - U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting o...

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Tillis for support of LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Republicans delegates in North Carolina voted Saturday at their annual convention to censure Thom Tillis, the state’s senior U.S. senator, for supporting policies they said violate key tenets of the GOP platform. As Sen. Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle, his record on […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — A Native American tribe in North Dakota bought an idle pipeline from the energy company Enbridge to help deliver oil from wells on its reservation to the broader market. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation announced the deal Friday but didn’t disclose how much it paid. The tribe said it […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Mass slated in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics canceled after protests

A Roman Catholic Mass to be held in western Pennsylvania this weekend in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics has been canceled at the request of the diocese after protesting emails and calls, some of them threatening, officials said. The Mass scheduled Sunday at Duquesne University was organized by Pittsburgh-based Catholics for Change in Our Church with […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Satur...

Associated Press

Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds to the White House on Saturday for a delayed Pride Month celebration aimed at showing LGBTQ+ people that his administration has their back at a time when advocates are warning of a spike in discriminatory legislation, particularly aimed at the transgender community, sweeping through statehouses. The event, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the f...

Associated Press

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Saturday. Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina. A cause of death was not immediately known. He had been moved to […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night, but few details were immediately available. The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Missouri State […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut