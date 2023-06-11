Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police: Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club; 1 person in critical condition

Jun 11, 2023, 4:32 AM | Updated: 4:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

National News

Associated Press

Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport. The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travelers and drivers along a nearby highway. “When […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Fire under I-95 in Philadelphia causes section to collapse, closing interstate in both directions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large vehicle fire under an elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caused a huge portion of the interstate to collapse, closing the highway in both directions, authorities said. Video from the scene showed a massive slab covering an entire section of the northbound lanes collapsed onto the surface roadway in […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from […]

8 hours ago

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Matth...

Associated Press

The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike

NEW YORK (AP) — New location? No script? No rehearsal? No sweat. Welcome to the Hollywood writers’ strike. Unpredictability Broadway’s biggest night without a script, in a new venue far from the theater district. A 1 1/2-hour pre-show on Pluto TV from 6:30-8 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, will then throw […]

8 hours ago

A syringe is seen on the ground as Lisa McFadden waits to be treated near a Baltimore City Health D...

Associated Press

Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Kelly trudged through southwest Baltimore, each labored footstep a reminder of the roofing accident that left him with chronic pain and a raging opioid addiction several years after he returned home from serving in the Marines. Doctors used metal plates to reconstruct his lower legs and Kelly spent months learning to […]

8 hours ago

Airman 1st Class D'elbrah Assamoi, from Cote D'Ivoire, signs her U.S. certificate of citizenship af...

Associated Press

Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Esmita Spudes Bidari was a young girl in Nepal, she dreamed of being in the military, but that wasn’t a real option in her country. Last week, she raised her right hand and took the oath to join the U.S. Army Reserves, thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Police: Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club; 1 person in critical condition