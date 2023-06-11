Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Jun 11, 2023, 6:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

National News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Matth...

Associated Press

The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike

NEW YORK (AP) — New location? No script? No rehearsal? No sweat. Welcome to the Hollywood writers’ strike. Unpredictability Broadway’s biggest night without a script, in a new venue far from the theater district. A 1 1/2-hour pre-show on Pluto TV from 6:30-8 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, will then throw […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club; 1 person in critical condition

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday. Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said […]

7 hours ago

A syringe is seen on the ground as Lisa McFadden waits to be treated near a Baltimore City Health D...

Associated Press

Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Kelly trudged through southwest Baltimore, each labored footstep a reminder of the roofing accident that left him with chronic pain and a raging opioid addiction several years after he returned home from serving in the Marines. Doctors used metal plates to reconstruct his lower legs and Kelly spent months learning to […]

7 hours ago

Airman 1st Class D'elbrah Assamoi, from Cote D'Ivoire, signs her U.S. certificate of citizenship af...

Associated Press

Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Esmita Spudes Bidari was a young girl in Nepal, she dreamed of being in the military, but that wasn’t a real option in her country. Last week, she raised her right hand and took the oath to join the U.S. Army Reserves, thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who […]

7 hours ago

Plaintiffs Mica, 14; Badge 15, Lander 18, and Taleah, 19, listen to arguments during a status heari...

Associated Press

Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Whether a constitutional right to going to trial Monday in Montana, where 16 young plaintiffs and their attorneys hope to set an important legal precedent. It’s the first trial of its kind in the U.S., and legal scholars around the world are following its potential addition to the small number of […]

1 day ago

The smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator is shown in Detroit, Friday, June 9, 2023. A contro...

Associated Press

Smokestack implosion to bring decades of Detroit trash incinerator stink to an end

DETROIT (AP) — The looming smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator whose stench sickened and angered Detroit residents for decades is coming down in a controlled implosion scheduled for Sunday morning. The plan to reduce the smokestack to rubble is almost the final phase in the facility’s yearlong demolition, which should be completed by July, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say