Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US Interior boss, tribes celebrate 20-year ban on oil drilling near Chaco national park

Jun 11, 2023, 12:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s a homecoming of sorts for U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, after her agency spent many months hosting public meetings and talking with Native American leaders about curbing the pace of oil and gas development in the San Juan Basin and protecting culturally significant sites.

Her return to Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday is meant to celebrate the Biden administration’s recent decision to enshrine for the next 20 years what previously had been an informal 10-mile (16-kilometer) buffer around the World Heritage site.

Haaland’s own pueblo of Laguna — about 100 miles to the south — is among those that have fought to protect a broad swath of land beyond park boundaries. Haaland has called Chaco a sacred place that holds deep meaning for Indigenous people whose ancestors called the area home.

“Efforts to protect the Chaco landscape have been ongoing for decades, as tribal communities have raised concerns about the impacts that new development would have on areas of deep cultural connection,” Haaland said in a statement issued earlier this month.

But not everyone is happy.

Navajo leaders have said Haaland and the Biden administration have ignored efforts to reach a compromise that would have established a smaller buffer to protect cultural sites and keep intact the viability of tribal land and parcels owned by individual Navajos for future development.

The region is made up of a patchwork of different ownership. Even though the Biden administration’s withdrawal applies only to federal land, Navajo officials and allotment owners said their interests will now be landlocked.

Navajo President Buu Nygren said in a statement issued Thursday that the weekend celebration was disappointing and disrespectful. It should have been cancelled, he said.

“The financial and economic losses that are impacting many Navajo families as a result of the secretary’s recent land withdrawal are nothing to celebrate,” Nygren said. “As leaders of the Navajo Nation, we support the Navajo allottees who oppose the withdrawal of these public lands.”

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said allotment owners were not adequately consulted despite the federal government’s claims.

Industry groups also have backed the Navajos, with some alleging that Haaland has conflicts of interest when it comes oil and gas policy decisions.

A Republican-led U.S. House committee announced just days after the Chaco decision that it would investigate the secretary’s ties to an Indigenous environmental group that has protested fossil fuels.

Still, a coalition of environmental groups and Native American activists who campaigned for the restrictions have lauded Haaland’s order as a first step in protecting cultural sites and the region from pollution and climate change. The coalition also continues to lobby for legislation that would formalize the same buffer around the park, spanning more than 490 square miles (1,269 square kilometers) of federal land.

A shows the withdrawal would not affect existing leases and that much of the area of interest by the industry for future development already is under lease or falls outside the boundary of what would be withdrawn.

National News

Associated Press

13 injured as violence erupts at early morning Syracuse, New York, street party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — At least 13 people were injured early Sunday when an apparent street party in Syracuse, New York, turned violent. Syracuse police Lt. Matthew Malinowski told reporters that at least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered apparent knife wounds. The other victims were apparently accidently struck by vehicles fleeing […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas inmate convicted of robbery, assault captured after prison escape

PLAINVIEW, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old inmate was captured Sunday about 250 miles (400 kilometers) from the West Texas prison he had escaped from hours earlier after climbing over a fence, officials said. Trent Thompson had last been seen at the Formby Unit in Plainview about 11:14 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide: AP Sources

Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, four people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Kaczynski, who was 81 and suffering from late-stage cancer, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention i...

Associated Press

Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences

WASHINGTON (AP) — As political prosecution. To press their case, Trump’s backers are citing the the undisputed early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 White House nomination, for conduct that Democrats have engaged in. “Is there a different standard for a Democratic secretary of state versus a former Republican president?” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a […]

13 hours ago

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Anthony Ramos in a scene from "Transformers: Rise o...

Associated Press

‘Transformers’ edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ to claim first place at box office

It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top. “ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ” wasn’t too far behind, however, with an estimated $55.4 million in its second weekend. Paramount Pictures released “Rise of the Beasts” in 3,678 locations starting with […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport. The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travelers and drivers along a nearby highway. “When […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

US Interior boss, tribes celebrate 20-year ban on oil drilling near Chaco national park