Greatest point guard in WNBA history retires jersey at Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 11, 2023, 5:37 PM

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Four - SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Sue Bird #10 of th...

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Four - SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

If not the greatest Seattle athlete of all time she is one of the best, no matter the sport. That’s why the Storm wasted no time deciding to raise Sue Bird’s #10 jersey to the rafters.

The legendary point guard is being honored at Sunday’s game at Climate Pledge Arena where the Seattle Storm is taking on the Washington Mystics.

Bird will become the second player in franchise history to have their jersey number retired, joining Lauren Jackson’s #15.

Bird spent her entire 21-year career with the Storm and played 19 seasons, which is the most of any player in WNBA history. She will retire as the WNBA’s all-time leading assist leader, with 3,234 assists.

The point guard has won five Olympic gold medals, four WNBA championships, two NCAA championships, and five EuroLeague titles. She is also the only player in WNBA history to play in at least 500 games. She ranks second in career three-pointers, third in steals, and seventh in points.

“Bird’s importance to the Seattle Storm franchise cannot be overstated. Originally selected as the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird was with the Storm for 21 of the franchise’s 23 seasons of existence,” said the Seattle Storm in a news release. “She scored or assisted on 27.5% of every basket scored in Seattle Storm history, including the four seasons she didn’t play (2000, 2001, 2013 and 2019). When only including those games she played in, Bird scored or assisted on 35.4% of all Storm baskets.”

 

