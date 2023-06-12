Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data

Jun 11, 2023, 10:15 PM

A person holding an umbrella in the rain walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan'...

A person holding an umbrella in the rain walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, June 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row, while investors await another decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row, while investors await another decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Most observers expect no change in rates given recent data showing the U.S. economy slowing. This week also brings price data that might indicate whether the Fed is succeeding in snuffing inflation.

Friday also will bring a policy meeting of the Bank of Japan, which has refrained from making any major changes to its minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate despite rising prices, citing a need to wait and see if the inflation is sustained.

Tokyo’s benchmark NIkkei 225 added 0.3% to 32,362.58, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up 0.6% to 19,279.66. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.5% to 2,627.52.

The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3% to 3,222.35. Shares rose in Taiwan and India but fell in Bangkok. Australian markets were closed for a holiday.

Stocks inched higher Friday to close out a listless week for Wall Street, though the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to 4,298.86, capping its fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 33,876.78, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 13,259.14.

Tesla led the market, rallying 4.1% after announcing General Motors electric vehicles will be able to use much of its extensive charging network beginning early next year. GM rose 1.1%.

Energy stocks fell along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil slipped 0.7% and was one of the heavier weights on the market.

On Monday, U.S. benchmark crude was down another 79 cents at $69.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.12 on Friday to $70.17 per barrel.

Brent crude oil gave up 84 cents to $73.95 per barrel.

The S&P 500 index’s return to a new bull market reflects growing hopes the economy might avoid a severe recession despite the sharp rise in interest rates as the Fed strived to bring inflation under control.

“The S&P 500 is now at levels it has not seen since last September. The NASDAQ is up 26.68% year-to-date -– not bad for an economy that seems poised to slip into recession later this year,” ING Economics said in a commentary.

The highest rates since 2007 have helped inflation come down some, but it’s still above everyone’s comfort level.

Also Friday, Adobe rose another 3.4% to add to its 5% leap from the day before following its announcement of a new artificial-intelligence offering for businesses. It joined a frenzy around AI that has sent a select group of stocks soaring, such as a 165% surge for chipmaker Nvidia so far this year.

Proponents say AI will be the next revolution to remake the economy, while critics say it’s inflating the next bubble.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.75% from 3.74% late Friday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 139.37 Japanese yen from 139.39 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0743 from $1.0750.

World

Julieta Gonzalez poses for a photo inside the Banfield Pit, where the Argentine military dictatorsh...

Associated Press

Rape and torture: Transgender women open up about their suffering under Argentina’s dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Julieta González stepped inside the blocky white building where the Argentine military dictatorship held her for a month, and the flashbacks began. Blood stains on the mattresses. Hearing screaming as she was inside her cell. Being forced to wash blood out of cars. The endless sexual abuse. Transgender women like […]

22 hours ago

A charcoal burner watches smoke from a pile of burning logs in Gulu, Uganda on May 27 2023. The bur...

Associated Press

In Uganda, a recent ban on charcoal making disrupts a lucrative but destructive business

GULU, Uganda (AP) — The charcoal makers in the forests of northern Uganda fled into the bush, temporarily abandoning their precious handiwork: multiple heaps of timber yet to be processed. The workers were desperate to avoid capture by local officials after a new law banned the commercial production of charcoal. They risked arrest and beatings […]

22 hours ago

An Indigenous leader and a family welfare official embrace at the entrance of the military hospital...

Associated Press

Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died. The siblings, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, are expected to […]

22 hours ago

Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions Leagu...

Associated Press

Man City beats Inter Milan 1-0 to win first Champions League title and complete 3-trophy sweep

ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium on Saturday. Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season. “Today we made history,” City captain […]

2 days ago

Artist and photographer Roger Ballen watches as visitors enter the "Shack" installation during an e...

Associated Press

Renowned artist confronts destruction of African wildlife in latest art show

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Often depicted as an integral feature of the continent, African wildlife, from iconic big beasts to its vast array of species, continues to attract millions of foreign travelers every year. But a new art exhibition in the heart of Johannesburg is questioning the relationship between humans and animals on the continent, which […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia’s jungle

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Indigenous people to work together. […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data