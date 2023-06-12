Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June

Jun 12, 2023, 5:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.

Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches (21.3 centimeters) for the month of June, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

But with a return to warmer weather, nearly all of it had melted by early Monday.

The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years.

A quasi-stationary low sat over the region, delivering snow early every day of the month.

“With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further,” the observatory said in a statement.

The observatory is at the summit of the Northeast’s highest mountain, at 6,288 feet (1,916.5 meters).

National News

President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, af...

Associated Press

Biden undergoes root canal, will miss collegiate athletics event and NATO meeting at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden underwent a root canal after experiencing some dental pain – a procedure that took him out of commission at least for a pair of public events on Monday. Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Pulse nightclub victims remembered on 7th anniversary of massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Across central Florida, the 49 victims killed and dozens more survivors of the massacre at a gay-friendly nightclub were remembered with the unveiling of a 44-foot (13.4-meter) -wide mural, the ringing of church bells and an overnight vigil at the site of the Pulse club on Monday, the seventh anniversary of […]

9 hours ago

Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in D...

Associated Press

Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Crews on Monday morning started demolishing the remains of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that partially collapsed more than two weeks ago, killing three people and leaving dozens homeless. Workers were using a large excavator to dismantle the 116-year-old brick, steel and concrete structure in a process officials said […]

9 hours ago

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," moderates a panel a...

Associated Press

Rachel Maddow’s ‘Deja News’ podcast a boon to fans who like her historical tangents

NEW YORK (AP) — weekly MSNBC show. She and her longtime producer, Isaac-Davy Aronson, debuted the first episode of “Rachel Maddow Presents: Deja News” on Monday. The six-episode podcast looks at historical incidents that can teach us lessons about current events. The first program, about a little-remembered Feb. 6, 1934, riot outside the parliament building […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Netherlands and Canada bring torture case against Syria at UN’s top court

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Netherlands and Canada jointly filed a complaint against Syria on Monday before the United Nations’ highest judicial body, alleging the regime of Bashar Assad has tortured thousands of civilians, in violation of a U.N. convention. The pair say Syria has “committed countless violations of international law” and want the International […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)Cre...

Associated Press

Supreme Court won’t review North Carolina’s decision to nix license plates with Confederate flag

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t review North Carolina’s decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate flag. As is typical, the court did not comment in declining to hear the case, which challenged the state’s decision. The dispute was one of many the court said Monday it would […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June