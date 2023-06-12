Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Rachel Maddow’s ‘Deja News’ podcast a boon to fans who like her historical tangents

Jun 12, 2023, 7:17 AM

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," moderates a panel a...

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," moderates a panel at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 16, 2017. Maddow's "Deja News," a podcast she's made with longtime producer Isaac-Davy Aronson that looks at historical incidents that can teach us lessons about current events. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — weekly MSNBC show.

She and her longtime producer, Isaac-Davy Aronson, debuted the first episode of “Rachel Maddow Presents: Deja News” on Monday. The six-episode podcast looks at historical incidents that can teach us lessons about current events.

The first program, about a little-remembered Feb. 6, 1934, riot outside the parliament building in Paris has obvious parallels to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection in Washington.

“If Jan. 6 was history repeating itself in some form, does that help us?” Maddow asks in the episode. “Does that help us in our understanding of what Jan. 6 meant and what we should do about it going forward? Would it be comforting to us to know that this really wasn’t the first time, or would we be just even more weirded out about it?”

Both of Maddow’s prior podcasts have roots in history: “Bag Man” was about former Vice President Spiro Agnew, and “Ultra” examined American extremists.

“I have this soft spot for history as an explanatory thing,” she told The Associated Press. “I’m a completist. If you tell me something is going on geologically, I want to know about the formation of the star that created the solar system, that created that planet, that created that rock.”

“Deja News” is the nickname that “The Rachel Maddow Show” privately uses for some of its historical segments. While they can occasionally test a viewer’s patience during a TV show — get to the point, Rachel! — the stories are perfect for a podcast.

Extra time allows the podcast to more thoroughly examine the historical similarities and grapple with what may come next, Aronson said. “Having that time and space to breathe is really great,” he said.

A day after the Paris riot, the new head of France’s government resigned and was replaced by someone more conservative — precisely what the demonstrators wanted. Yet the incident united leftists, and led to the election of a much more liberal government two years later.

Nearly 90 years later, though, like-minded French citizens honor leaders of the far-right riot with rallies commemorating the day and visits to the grave of its leader.

In Maddow’s view, news is too often covered in a vacuum, when a passing knowledge of history can put things into better perspective.

“Recognizing that some of these problems are recurrent, rather than truly novel, doesn’t make the problems any smaller,” she said. “It just makes me more confident in my ability to keep engaging, to not shut down, to not be overly scared or intimidated by the scale of a problem and to think about it with the help of people like us in previous generations who had to contend with the problem before.”

It also underscores the importance of who is in charge of writing and teaching history, she said.

Anticipation for “Deja News,” which has a logo starring an inquisitive groundhog, put it near the top of Apple’s podcast chart before being released. New episodes will come out every Monday, with the second one showing how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ battles with woke politics and the LGBTQ community echo an effort from nearly 60 years ago.

Maddow is a year into her new schedule, with her TV show airing on Monday nights.

“It’s great,” she said of the reduced workload. “It has absolutely saved my life.”

Five nights a week on TV was burning her out. She initially resisted the once-a-week schedule, not wanting to do a magazine-type review of the week’s news. Instead, they hit upon the trick of doing it as if it were just another daily show, focused on that day’s news.

She’s immersed in other projects. Besides “Deja News,” she’s adapting “Bag Man” and “Ultra” into movies, finishing a book that will be out this fall and making a scripted TV series about a group of women in post-World War II Washington that is being held up by the writer’s strike.

“I need to learn time management,” she said. “I’m actually probably working more hours than I used to. My girlfriend thought I was going to have more time off and more time to spend with her.”

She appears on MSNBC during big events, like last Thursday, when news broke that former President Donald Trump had been indicted. But she said she’s been energized by the ability to try new things.

“I thought I had the best job in the world but I didn’t,” she said. “Now I do.”

Lifestyle

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Anthony Ramos in a scene from "Transformers: Rise o...

Associated Press

‘Transformers’ edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ to claim first place at box office

It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top. “ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ” wasn’t too far behind, however, with an estimated $55.4 million in its second weekend. Paramount Pictures released “Rise of the Beasts” in 3,678 locations starting with […]

1 day ago

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot." (Matth...

Associated Press

Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history and puts on quite a show despite Hollywood strike

NEW YORK (AP) — The intimate, funny-sad musical “Kimberly Akimbo” nudged aside splashier rivals on Sunday to win the musical crown Hollywood writers’ strike and made history with laurels for nonbinary actors J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell. “Kimberly Akimbo,” with songs by Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, follows a teen with […]

1 day ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Satur...

Associated Press

Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds to the White House on Saturday for a delayed Pride Month celebration aimed at showing LGBTQ+ people that his administration has their back at a time when advocates are warning of a spike in discriminatory legislation, particularly aimed at the transgender community, sweeping through statehouses. The event, […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids’ reading was still behind

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Students spread out in their rural Kansas classroom, answering questions with a partner about invaders atop elephants attempting to sack Rome more than 2,000 years ago. “Do you want to read?” one of the third graders, Parker, asked his partner after the lesson on the Punic Wars. “Because I’m not really […]

3 days ago

U.S. Army veteran Ed Reichbach, 93, left, greets Vietnam veteran Fred Kalfon, 81, after Kalfon's wo...

Associated Press

Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Before Fred Kalfon began exercising at the Grey Team veterans center a couple months ago, the 81-year-old rarely left his Florida home. Parkinson’s disease, an inner ear disorder and other neurological problems, all likely caused by the Vietnam vet’s exposure to the infamous defoliant Agent Orange, made it difficult for […]

3 days ago

FILE - This undated photo shows beds in a weedless vegetable garden in New Paltz, N.Y. Smoke from h...

Associated Press

Most garden plants will bounce back from exposure to smoke and ash. How to care for them

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada drove down air quality across swaths of the Eastern U.S. this week, a problem all too familiar in many Western states. In the New York City suburbs where I live, the air became smoggy and orange, categorized for a time by monitoring agencies as “hazardous.” During the […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Rachel Maddow’s ‘Deja News’ podcast a boon to fans who like her historical tangents