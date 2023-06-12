Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

Jun 12, 2023, 12:04 PM

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, investigate the scene Monday, June 12, 2023 where six p...

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, investigate the scene Monday, June 12, 2023 where six people were shot, three fatally, at a home on Paddington Place in Annapolis, Md. on Sunday evening. (Luke Parker/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Luke Parker/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing. He said Smith, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred, used a handgun and a long gun.

Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night, the police chief said, and he was ordered held without bond.

Jackson identified the victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton, Maryland; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Annapolis.

Police responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and found six people had been shot. The three wounded were in stable condition Monday, Jackson said.

National News

President Joe Biden speaks at Fort Liberty, N.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Credi...

Associated Press

Biden determined to say as little as possible about Trump’s indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s rare for the leader of the free world to be rendered silent, but President Joe Biden is clearly determined to say as little as possible about his predecessor Donald Trump’s federal indictment. His White House dodges questions about the matter. His campaign doesn’t respond to them. And Biden himself wants nothing […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

$2M insurance policy in effect for Hawaii coral reefs in time for hurricane season

HONOLULU (AP) — An environmental group has a $2 million insurance policy on Hawaii’s coral reefs, which is in effect in time for a busier hurricane season that could damage the vital natural resources that are increasingly under threat from climate change. In announcing the policy purchase last year, The Nature Conservancy said it was […]

12 hours ago

FILE - George Coble carries a bucket of water to put out a tree still smoldering on his property de...

Associated Press

Jury finds electric utility PacifiCorp liable in devastating Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day 2020 in a civil lawsuit. The jury returned its decision Monday, saying the utility should be held financially liable for homes destroyed in the blaze. The jury awarded millions of dollars each to 17 […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez speaks before the start of the Democratic pres...

Associated Press

Biden bringing on ex-labor secretary and DNC chair Tom Perez to help with implementation push

WASHINGTON (AP) — implementing Biden’s infrastructure and climate legislation. Perez will lead the office of intergovernmental affairs, replacing Julie Rodriguez whom Biden tapped to be the manager for his reelection campaign. The White House emphasized that he brings experience working at the local, state and federal levels, which prepares him to meet the needs of […]

12 hours ago

Apollo President and CEO Jonelle Procope, who will be ending her 20-year run leading the organizati...

Associated Press

Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial ground

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonelle Procope’s 20-year tenure as president and CEO of The Apollo Theater evolved into an era of prosperity and expansion, markedly different from the tumultuous, cash-strapped decades that preceded it. Sure, the early years were a struggle, as the New York City landmark, where music legends from Billie Holiday and Stevie […]

12 hours ago

Supporters of former President Donald Trump, rally outside the Trump National Doral resort, Monday ...

Associated Press

In Miami, Trump’s ardent backers are a sign of the city’s rightward shift

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s shift to the right is perhaps nowhere more notable than in this vibrant swath of the state’s southeast coast where the latest Donald Trump drama is unfolding. Republicans have made steady inroads in this former Democratic stronghold in recent years, culminating in the GOP carrying Miami-Dade County in last year’s midterm […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured