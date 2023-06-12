Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault and other offenses, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing. He said Smith, who lives on the street where the shooting occurred, used a handgun and a long gun.

Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night, the police chief said, and he was ordered held without bond.

Jackson identified the victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton, Maryland; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Annapolis.

Police responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and found six people had been shot. The three wounded were in stable condition Monday, Jackson said.