Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport

Jun 12, 2023, 12:56 PM

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. W...

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a disturbance with a United Airlines employee at Denver's airport last week, police said Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute he said he had with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at the Denver airport last week, police said Monday.

Wayans said on Instagram that a gate agent told him he had too many bags and, despite consolidating his luggage, he was told he would have to gate check his bag rather than carry it on. Wayans, who said his treatment constituted harassment, said he took his ticket and began walking onto the plane.

In response to questions about what had occurred, United issued a statement Monday that did not refer to Wayans by name.

“In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer did not fly on United to his destination,” it said.

Wayans said he booked a flight instead on American Airlines to Kansas City, saying he would rather fly coach on another airline than fly first-class on United. He apologized to his fans in Kansas City for missing a performance.

“Sorry KC I’m gonna miss tonight’s shows due to a United gate agent who probably hated white chicks,” Wayans said on Twitter, referring to his 2004 movie which also starred his brother Shawn Wayans.

A spokesperson for Wayans, Leslie Sloane, said Wayans had a backpack, a small carry-on and garment bag with a suit jacket in it and put his backpack inside the garment bag but was still told he had to check his bag on a flight that was not full.

She said it’s important to Wayans that everyone feels safe and respected when flying, no matter what class they are in.

“He felt none of that,” she said.

The citation issued to Wayans says he must appear in court in Denver on July 11.

National News

Pamela Dias, front left, the mother of Ajike Owens, gets hug from a friend as mourners gather for a...

Associated Press

Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights leaders and ministers demanded justice for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home during a memorial service Monday in which Ajike Owens was remembered for her deep faith and devotion […]

13 hours ago

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, investigate the scene Monday, June 12, 2023 where six p...

Associated Press

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday. Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at Fort Liberty, N.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Credi...

Associated Press

Biden determined to say as little as possible about Trump’s indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s rare for the leader of the free world to be rendered silent, but President Joe Biden is clearly determined to say as little as possible about his predecessor Donald Trump’s federal indictment. His White House dodges questions about the matter. His campaign doesn’t respond to them. And Biden himself wants nothing […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

$2M insurance policy in effect for Hawaii coral reefs in time for hurricane season

HONOLULU (AP) — An environmental group has a $2 million insurance policy on Hawaii’s coral reefs, which is in effect in time for a busier hurricane season that could damage the vital natural resources that are increasingly under threat from climate change. In announcing the policy purchase last year, The Nature Conservancy said it was […]

13 hours ago

FILE - George Coble carries a bucket of water to put out a tree still smoldering on his property de...

Associated Press

Jury finds electric utility PacifiCorp liable in devastating Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day 2020 in a civil lawsuit. The jury returned its decision Monday, saying the utility should be held financially liable for homes destroyed in the blaze. The jury awarded millions of dollars each to 17 […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez speaks before the start of the Democratic pres...

Associated Press

Biden bringing on ex-labor secretary and DNC chair Tom Perez to help with implementation push

WASHINGTON (AP) — implementing Biden’s infrastructure and climate legislation. Perez will lead the office of intergovernmental affairs, replacing Julie Rodriguez whom Biden tapped to be the manager for his reelection campaign. The White House emphasized that he brings experience working at the local, state and federal levels, which prepares him to meet the needs of […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport