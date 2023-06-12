Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Maine considers ranked choice voting for governor races

Jun 12, 2023, 9:48 AM

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballot boxes are brought into for a ranked choice voting t...

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballot boxes are brought into for a ranked choice voting tabulation in Augusta, Maine. A proposal that would make Maine the second state in the country with ranked choice voting for governor is due for a vote. Maine and Alaska both use the ranked voting format for congressional and presidential elections. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is advancing a proposal that would make it the second state to elect its governor using ranked choice voting, and it is expected for a vote in the state Legislature in the coming weeks after receiving a key committee approval.

Maine and Alaska both use the ranked voting format for congressional and presidential elections, and uses a version of it for governor.

Proponents of ranked voting say it prevents “spoiler” candidates and promotes cooperation, civility and political moderates.

In Maine, proponents have long pushed for the format to be used in governor and state legislative races, but that would require an amendment to the Maine Constitution.

The Maine Legislature’s legal affairs committee approved a proposal in May to do that. The next step is for a vote by the full Legislature, with two-thirds majority approval to pass, which is currently in session and could end this month. Then it would need direct approval from a majority of state voters.

The sponsor of the amendment proposal, Democratic Sen. Cameron Reny of Bristol, said the change would reflect the will of state residents who approved ranked voting in 2016.

“We ought to be governed by people who are chosen by a true majority of the population,” Reny said. “The idea that most people should be in control of their leadership and their representation should be a bipartisan issue.”

The voting method works like this: Voters can rank the candidates on their ballot in order of preference. If no candidate breaks 50% of the popular vote, the bottom finisher is eliminated, and voters’ second choices come into play. Tabulations continue until a candidate gets a majority of the total votes.

The method propelled Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine into Congress. Golden needed the second-choice votes to defeat former Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2018. That made him the first member of Congress elected via ranked voting.

Golden’s victory is among a number of reasons Republicans in Maine, and elsewhere, have opposed ranked choice voting. The Maine committee passed the proposal along party lines, with Republicans voting against it. Democrats have a majority in both the Maine House of Representatives and Maine Senate, but would require some crossover votes to achieve the two-thirds majority they need to amend the constitution.

Conservative groups have vowed to fight any expansion of ranked voting in the state. The Maine Policy Institute, a free-market advocacy group, testified against the expansion during a public hearing in May. The group called the method “a fad and a costly failure” in its testimony.

“Voting systems should meet some basic criteria: casting a ballot is as easy as possible, and every voter can be assured that his or her vote will count equally toward the final result. Unfortunately, RCV fails these simple tests,” the testimony said.

Alaska’s version of ranked voting is slightly different than Maine’s. Elections in the state start with a nonpartisan “pick one” primary. The top four move on to the general election, with ranked voting.

Massachusetts had a chance to join the list of states that use ranked voting, but residents shot the idea down in 2020. The voting format is also used by a growing number of U.S. cities, including Cambridge, Massachusetts, San Francisco and New York City.

National News

Associated Press

Second UN peacekeeper dies following attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A second U.N. peacekeeper has died from injuries sustained during an attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region, an area where extremists continue to operate, the United Nations announced Monday. The attack Friday on a security patrol that was hit first by an improvised explosive device and then by direct small arms […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Clinic, physicians challenge revised North Dakota abortion laws in ongoing lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota abortion provider challenged one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws Monday, arguing the law “fragrantly violates” a court ruling supporting the right of patients in the state to obtain the procedure to preserve their life or health. The lawsuit initially filed last year by what was the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower is seen, April 19, 2012, behind a large stone identifying sig...

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Trial begins in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two tribes are in federal court this week, trying to prove to a judge that North Dakota’s legislative district map dilutes Native American voters’ strength on their reservations. A trial began Monday in Fargo in the federal lawsuit brought last year by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office...

Associated Press

UN chief calls for coordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The proliferation of hate and lies on digital platforms and the threat that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrolled “monster” demand coordinated global action — starting with a code of conduct for governments, tech companies and advertisers that promotes truth and protects human rights, the U.N. chief said Monday. Secretary-General Antonio […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Students wounded in Michigan State shooting take steps toward lawsuit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two students who were among eight killed or wounded in a winter shooting at Michigan State University are taking steps toward suing the school. Attorneys for Nate Statly and Troy Forbush, who survived the shooting, have filed notices of injury and allegations of building defects at Berkey Hall, where they […]

16 hours ago

FILE - New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stands in New York's Times Square during a...

Associated Press

New York City police commissioner, first woman to lead department, resigns after 18 months

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to hold the position, is stepping down after 18 months on the job. Sewell, who was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, announced the resignation in an email to department staff Monday afternoon. “While my time here will come to a close, […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Maine considers ranked choice voting for governor races