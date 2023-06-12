2-year-old hospitalized in Everett after exposure from fentanyl

A 2-year-old was rushed to an Everett hospital Sunday after being exposed to fentanyl.

Everett Police said the toddler had to be given multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, before they arrived.

“The child was given Narcan initially by the reporting parties or somebody in the residence and then again by police when they arrived and then multiple times en route to the hospital,” Everett Police Public Information Officer Ora Hamel told KIRO Newsradio.

K-9 passes out after fentanyl-involved drug bust in Everett

Police were called to an apartment in the 2500 block of Howard Avenue, where they were told the toddler had been exposed to fentanyl and had already been given a dose of Narcan. Hamel reported officers believed the child was living at the apartment, but could not say whether the child’s parents were directly involved in the overdose.

“It’s still under investigation, so I don’t have any word as far as charges or parental involvement,” Hamel continued.

Investigators said just last month a woman was arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died from being exposed to fentanyl in the Everett hotel room they shared. In a separate case, last month, an 11-month-old boy was revived with Narcan after he passed out in an Everett hotel room. He and his twin sister both tested positive for fentanyl. The babies and an older sibling were all put into child protective services.

WA Rep. launches task force against fentanyl in central Washington