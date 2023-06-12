Close
Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label

Jun 12, 2023

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT...

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Allen's has come to a halt after two woman accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them. Allen's label dropped the singer on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label as he faces a second sexual assault allegation.

Allen’s skyrocketing career has come to a halt over two lawsuits, including one filed by his former day-to-day manager, who alleges Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect her from his predatory behavior.

BBR Music Group said in a statement Monday that the Nashville-based label “has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

The first lawsuit, filed in May and first reported by Variety, accused Allen of sexual trafficking, battery and assault. It also accused the artist management company, Wide Open Music and founder Ash Bowers, of gross negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Both plaintiffs are identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuits.

The first accuser’s suit said the management team knew that Allen was sexually harassing her while she was assigned to work with him and that when she complained and asked to be reassigned, she was terminated from her job.

As a result, Allen was dropped by his publicity company, Full Coverage Communications, and suspended by his previous management company, The Familie, and his booking agency, UTA.

A second lawsuit filed on Friday was filed by a woman who said she met Allen on a plane. She alleged that Allen secretly filmed her on his phone during a sexual assault. After discovering the phone, she said she took it from the hotel room and reported the incident to police.

Neither Allen nor the management company have responded in court filings to the cases, which were filed in a federal court in Nashville. But Allen said in a statement to Variety that the relationship with his day-to-day manager was consensual.

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” Allen said in the statement to the outlet. “During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

There is no attorney listed for Allen on either lawsuit and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Elizabeth A. Fegan, the attorney representing both Jane Does, said in a statement: “Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force.

“The law is clear – anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop,” Fegan said. “If one participant doesn’t stop, it is sexual assault.”

Jimmie Allen made history for being the first Black artist to launch his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his song “Best Shot” in 2018 from his debut record “Mercury Lane.” The Delaware-native’s career took off with subsequent country hits like “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway” with Brad Paisley. He was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He won new male artist of the year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards and new artist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards the same year.

He’s also competed on “Dancing With The Stars” and was a co-host alongside Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

__

Sherman reported from Los Angeles.

