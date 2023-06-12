Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN chief calls for coordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence

Jun 12, 2023, 2:46 PM

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office...

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office in the capital Nairobi, Kenya on , May 3, 2023. Guterres implicitly criticized Cambodia’s upcoming elections Wednesday, May 31, 2023 for failing to be inclusive, after the top opposition party was not allowed to register. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The proliferation of hate and lies on digital platforms and the threat that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrolled “monster” demand coordinated global action — starting with a code of conduct for governments, tech companies and advertisers that promotes truth and protects human rights, the U.N. chief said Monday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he plans to appoint a scientific advisory board in a few days, and an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the U.N. can take. He said he would react favorably to a new U.N. agency on artificial intelligence and suggested as a model the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is knowledge-based and has some regulatory powers.

Guterres told a news conference he plans to consult widely on the just released principles for the U.N. Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms, which he will issue before next year’s U.N. Summit of the Future.

He expressed hope that the code will be widely supported, but when asked whether governments and tech companies are willing to take steps to make digital space safer, he replied, “That’s the question I ask myself.”

“We are dealing with a business that generates massive profits, and we are dealing also in some situations with governments that do not entirely respect human rights, so this is a constant battle — and in this constant battle, we must mobilize all those that are committed to information integrity in digital platforms,” he said.

Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, agreed that while it’s a positive step that the U.N. is calling for international solutions to this global problem, its code of conduct won’t likely be sufficient to stop the torrent of false and hateful information online.

“The fact of the matter is that voluntary codes, including the companies’ own terms of service on these issues, have failed to rein them in,” Beirich said. “The problem for the U.N. is they can’t do what it seems is going to have to be done to deal with this problem, which is basically legislation.”

Guterres said there are many initiatives underway, including a U.K. summit on AI safety in the autumn. Other governments also are looking into forms of regulation. But he said there is a view that regulation isn’t easy because things are moving very quickly, and that therefore a global approach is needed.

Guterres said a key problem is that the tech company business model prioritizes engagement over privacy, truth and human rights. He said tech companies need to understand that massive profits cannot be created “at the expense of a model of engagement that goes before any other consideration.”

The U.N. chief said the code of conduct will not be a solution, “but it will be global” and it will enable governments, tech companies, advertisers and others “to commit to what needs to be done in order to guarantee or at least to seriously promote information integrity in digital platforms.”

The principles Guterres laid out for the code of conduct include commitments “to refrain from using, supporting or amplifying disinformation and hate speech for any purpose. ”

For governments, it seeks commitments not to respond to misinformation, disinformation and hate speech by blocking legitimate comment, shutting down the internet or banning platforms or media outlets — and to guarantee protections for journalists and independent media.

For companies that control digital platforms, it seeks a pledge to be transparent about their algorithms, advertising and how they deal with misinformation, disinformation and hate speech — and to eliminate double standards that allow hate speech and disinformation to flourish in some languages and countries while they are prevented more effectively in others. Tech companies are also urged to give people a greater choice over the content that they see, and how their data is used.

Guterres said a commitment sought from digital platforms includes “urgent and immediate measures to ensure that all AI applications are safe, secure, responsible and ethical, and comply with human rights obligations.”

He said the United Nations “will try to be in the center of all the networks and movements that will be created” to deal with AI technology as it develops. But he said this won’t be easy because governments and international organizations haven’t invested sufficiently in recent decades in personnel who have the necessary scientific and technical knowledge.

“It also requires the commitment of the platforms themselves, and of the AI creators themselves,” Guterres said, “but we will do our best to be a platform where everybody can be together in order to make this agenda advance positively.”

___

Ali Swenson contributed to this report from New York.

National News

Associated Press

Second UN peacekeeper dies following attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A second U.N. peacekeeper has died from injuries sustained during an attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region, an area where extremists continue to operate, the United Nations announced Monday. The attack Friday on a security patrol that was hit first by an improvised explosive device and then by direct small arms […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Clinic, physicians challenge revised North Dakota abortion laws in ongoing lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota abortion provider challenged one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws Monday, arguing the law “fragrantly violates” a court ruling supporting the right of patients in the state to obtain the procedure to preserve their life or health. The lawsuit initially filed last year by what was the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower is seen, April 19, 2012, behind a large stone identifying sig...

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Trial begins in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two tribes are in federal court this week, trying to prove to a judge that North Dakota’s legislative district map dilutes Native American voters’ strength on their reservations. A trial began Monday in Fargo in the federal lawsuit brought last year by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Students wounded in Michigan State shooting take steps toward lawsuit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two students who were among eight killed or wounded in a winter shooting at Michigan State University are taking steps toward suing the school. Attorneys for Nate Statly and Troy Forbush, who survived the shooting, have filed notices of injury and allegations of building defects at Berkey Hall, where they […]

16 hours ago

FILE - New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stands in New York's Times Square during a...

Associated Press

New York City police commissioner, first woman to lead department, resigns after 18 months

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to hold the position, is stepping down after 18 months on the job. Sewell, who was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, announced the resignation in an email to department staff Monday afternoon. “While my time here will come to a close, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT...

Associated Press

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label as he faces a second sexual assault allegation. Allen’s skyrocketing career has come to a halt over two lawsuits, including one filed by his former day-to-day manager, who alleges Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

UN chief calls for coordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence