US military says helicopter accident in north Syria left 22 troops injured

Jun 12, 2023, 9:16 PM

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIRUT (AP) — A helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

It said that “a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members,” and the accident occurred Sunday and is under investigation, “although no enemy fire was reported.”

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

US military says helicopter accident in north Syria left 22 troops injured