Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Global markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision

Jun 13, 2023, 2:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike.

London and Paris opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded from Monday’s plunge.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Monday to a 14-month high ahead of the release of U.S. inflation figure Tuesday. Forecasters expect it to show inflation eased in May but still was double the Fed’s 2% target despite interest rate hikes to cool business activity.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 future was up 0.3%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%.

Traders hope the Fed will skip another rate increase when its monthly board meeting ends Wednesday, but that might be complicated if inflation is higher than expected. Central banks in Europe and Japan also are due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes.

The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at a 16-year high, which has led to a contraction in manufacturing activity and three high-profile bank failures.

“The bull market rally looks like it doesn’t want to stop,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “Wall Street appears confident that the Fed will not be delivering its 11th straight rate hike this week.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1% to 7,580.12 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 7,290.47. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.4% to 16,155.17.

High-growth stocks, seen by investors as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates, led the market Monday. Tech stocks alone accounted for more than half the S&P 500’s gain, powered by gains of at least 1.5% for both Microsoft and Apple.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,233.67 after China’s central bank lowered its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. That appeared to reflect official concern about the health of China’s economic recovery after growth in factory and consumer activity weakened.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 1.8% to 33,018.65 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 19,521.42.

The Kospi in South Korea added 0.3% to 2,637.95 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.2% higher at 7,138.90.

New Zealand and Bangkok advanced. Singapore and Jakarta declined.

Forecasters expect Tuesday’s inflation update to show U.S. consumer prices rose 4.1% over a year earlier last month. That would be down from April’s 4.9% and last June’s peak above 9% but more than double the Fed target of 2%.

Two Fed board members have said the Fed should hold off on a rate increase this week while it gathers data on the impact of previous hikes.

On Monday, Switzerland’s UBS said it has completed its takeover of rival Credit Suisse in a government-arranged rescue combining the country’s two largest banks.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 42 cents to $67.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.05 on Monday to $67.12. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 66 cents to $72.50 per barrel in London. It lost $2.95 the previous session to $71.84.

The dollar rose to 139.78 yen from Monday’s 139.62 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0802 from $1.0756.

World

A security guard stands outside the Consulate General of the United States after it was vandalized ...

Associated Press

Chinese man arrested over anti-US graffiti at US Consulate in Hong Kong, police say

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. Consulate, according to media reports and the police. Photos from local media including the South China Morning Post showed the English word “hegemony” and the Chinese words for “double standards” painted […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded from Monday’s plunge. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% to a 14-month high ahead of […]

1 day ago

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US military says helicopter accident in northeastern Syria left 22 American troops injured

BEIRUT (AP) — A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire involved. The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 were moved to “higher […]

1 day ago

French footballer Kylian Mbappe walks through the paddock before the start of the Spanish Formula O...

Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season. The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press on […]

1 day ago

FILE - Silvio Berlusconi comes out of a voting booth before casting his ballot at a polling station...

Associated Press

Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86, according to his TV network

MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to his television network. He was 86. Mediaset announced his death with a smiling photo of the man on its homepage and the headline: “Berlusconi is dead.” […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence

PARIS (AP) — UNESCO announced Monday that the United States plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member. U.S. officials say the decision to return was motivated by […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Stock market today: Global markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision