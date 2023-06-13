Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Beijing criticizes new US sanctions on companies over pilot training, weapons development

Jun 13, 2023, 4:57 AM

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, ...

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. China on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be aiding the violation of human rights or threatening American security, including hypersonic weapons development and training Chinese military pilots. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China on Tuesday criticized new sanctions imposed by the United States on companies believed to be involved in training Chinese military pilots and aiding weapons development.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Washington to “stop abusing export control measures” to hobble Chinese companies.

“The United States has repeatedly overstretched the concept of national security, abused state power, unwarrantedly suppressed Chinese companies, and wantonly disrupted the international economic order and trade rules,” Wang said at a daily briefing in Beijing. “It has reached a level of unscrupulous hysteria.”

China “demands that the U.S. immediately correct its wrong practice of politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing economic, trade, and sci-tech issues with a pretext of human rights or military-related issues,” Wang said.

On Monday, the U.S. government placed 43 “entities” on an export control list over national security and foreign policy concerns. The list includes both Chinese and foreign companies.

Among those listed were Frontier Services Group Ltd., a security and aviation company previously run by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, and Test Flying Academy of South Africa, a flight school under scrutiny by British authorities for hiring retired British military pilots to train Chinese fliers.

The companies are barred from receiving U.S. exports for activities deemed contrary to U.S. national interest.

Other companies were sanctioned for aiding development of China’s hypersonic weapons and the modernization of its army, the Commerce Department aid.

Two companies — Beijing Ryan Wende Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and Xinjiang Kehua Hechang Biological Science and Technology Co. Ltd. — were added for allegedly supplying items that helped the Chinese government monitor Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. The U.S. has imposed several rounds of sanctions and import curbs over the past three years on companies believed to be aiding Beijing’s crackdown on ethnic minorities in its western Xinjiang region.

While the two countries spar over national security and human rights issues, they are also working to keep lines of communication open to avoid an accidental conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Beijing later this week, in a visit previously postponed due to an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traveled across U.S. territory in February.

Politics

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US military says helicopter accident in northeastern Syria left 22 American troops injured

BEIRUT (AP) — A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire involved. The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 were moved to “higher […]

1 day ago

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Tr...

Associated Press

Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him

NEW YORK (AP) — When former President Donald Trump appears in federal court Tuesday, he will be joined at the defense table by a man well-practiced in standing by his side: his valet turned alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta. Nauta, a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before […]

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his Trump National Doral resort Monday, June 12, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit pits young climate change activists against a fossil fuel-friendly state at trial

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Young people challenging Montana officials over inaction on climate change are expected back in state court on Tuesday in fossil fuel-friendly state. State officials have sought to downplay Montana’s contributions to global warming as the trial that opened Monday is being closely watched for possible legal precedents even though the scope […]

1 day ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Paramount Calif., Monday, Ma...

Associated Press

California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom sparred with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night, insisting President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president while refusing to say whether supporters have urged him to run against Biden on the 2024 ballot. Asked if he believes Biden is “cognitively […]

1 day ago

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch speaks at a news conference on Monday, June 23, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown

PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo law enforcement teams made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes who are living on the streets in the metro Phoenix area, after the state cracked down on Medicaid fraud and suspended unlicensed sober living homes, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch said Monday. Teams that included Navajo police […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Beijing criticizes new US sanctions on companies over pilot training, weapons development