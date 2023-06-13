Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Two people shot in Belltown, roads blocked off by police

Jun 13, 2023, 9:16 AM | Updated: 1:03 pm

belltown victim shot...

A shooting in Belltown Tuesday morning has left at least one victim with a gunshot wound. (Photo from Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo from Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police are on the scene of a shooting in Belltown that has left two victims with gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported two people from the scene of the Belltown shooting- a man and a woman, both 30. The woman is in critical condition, and the man is in stable condition.

The road is blocked at 4th Avenue between Stewart Street and Blanchard Street.

KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone is on the scene and says there is a heavy police presence in the area.

No details have been released about any suspects or if any arrests have been made, or what a motive for the shooting could be.

Seattle Police advise the public to stay clear of the area.

Teen dead after shooting inside AMC theater in Kent

A teenager was fatally shot inside the AMC theater at the Kent Station shopping center Tuesday morning in what police believe is a targeted attack.

According to Kent Police, the suspect and victim were both watching the new “Transformers” movie at the AMC on Ramsay Way when just after 12:30 a.m., a shooting broke out.

Redmond police arrest man for attempted kidnapping of two girls

Kent Police, Renton Police, and Federal Way Police were called to the theater after 911 calls started coming in.

Police say that they believe that the shooting targeted the 19-year-old victim, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

No arrests have been made yet, and police have not released any information to the public.

KIRO 7 reporter Kevin Ko interviewed a man who said that the victim of the shooting was a friend of his, and he was sitting next to him when the shooting happened.

He said his friend was shot in the ribs and was carried out of the theater by officers who tried to save his life. He succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still looking for evidence.

Police remained at the shopping center, which is closed as of Tuesday morning.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

