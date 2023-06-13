Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kentucky GOP gubernatorial nominee mostly steers away from Trump’s latest legal woes

Jun 13, 2023, 2:58 PM

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, greets law enforcement officers at a campaign event on Tuesday, ...

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, greets law enforcement officers at a campaign event on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. The governor touted his record on public safety issues as he seeks re-election to a second term. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron stuck to his solidly conservative playbook Tuesday but steered away for the most part from former President Donald Trump’s latest legal woes.

Cameron, the state’s attorney general, didn’t mention the ex-president in a campaign speech. But when asked later by reporters, he echoed comments from other Trump defenders in raising concerns about a “weaponization of government power.”

Cameron focused his attacks on the record of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, his opponent in the November election. It came during Cameron’s latest campaign appearance in counties ringing Louisville — fast-growing areas that have shifted toward the GOP.

Cameron glossed over the former president in the speech shortly before Trump’s historic court appearance in Florida on charges accusing him of mishandling classified documents.

Instead, Cameron tried linking Beshear to Trump’s successor, Democratic President Joe Biden. Cameron also touted his anti-abortion credentials and his conservative stand on transgender issues.

Trump emerged as Cameron’s most powerful benefactor, Cameron notched a decisive victory in the May primary and thanked Trump for the endorsement in his victory speech, declaring “the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky.”

Cameron on Tuesday promoted his Bluegrass State showdown with Beshear as “a bellwether” for national elections in 2024, when control of the presidency and Congress are up for grabs. Trump is seeking to reclaim the White House next year, but Cameron skipped over mentioning the ex-president at his campaign stop Tuesday until queried by reporters about Trump’s charges in the documents case.

Asked if it was wrong for Trump to allegedly hoard classified documents at his Florida estate, and whether it could fracture the GOP, Cameron replied his focus was on defeating Beshear.

During his session with reporters, Cameron questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of other classified information probes concerning Democrats, including Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It raises concerns whether “there are two different justice systems,” said Cameron, the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

“Kentuckians have concerns about the weaponization of government power,” Cameron said, essentially repeating a statement he issued last week after Trump’s indictment.

Clinton was not charged for sending classified information on a private email server after FBI investigators concluded that she had not intended to break the law. The Biden investigation remains open, but no evidence has emerged to suggest he acted willfully — a core claim in the Trump indictment.

Trump’s support has loomed over Cameron’s campaign. Cameron supporters point to his ability to bridge the gulf between Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell despite a growing rift between the two GOP heavyweights. Cameron previously worked as the Kentucky senator’s legal counsel.

If Beshear follows his campaign formula from 2019, he will avoid talking about Trump or dwelling on polarizing national issues that could risk further energizing his opponent’s conservative base.

Beshear has stressed his stewardship of Kentucky’s economy — pointing to record economic development during his term as governor. Last week, he touted another milestone, pointing to federal labor statistics showing Kentucky had more than 2 million residents employed.

“This is the best chance to turn our brain drain into a brain gain, make sure we never lose our talented young people to any other state ever again,” Beshear said in what is emerging as a campaign theme.

Cameron kept pounding away Tuesday on topics that could mobilize socially conservative voters, including abortion and transgender issues.

As attorney general, Cameron has defended Kentucky’s anti-abortion laws, including a near-total ban on the procedure that is being challenged in court. Touting his anti-abortion stand Tuesday, he said his vision for Kentucky would protect “the most vulnerable, that cherished asset, our unborn.”

“It’s a vision in which we make sure that those that are unborn are able to reach their God-given potential,” Cameron said.

Beshear has denounced the near-total ban as extremist, noting it lacks exceptions for rape and incest.

Meanwhile, Cameron slammed Beshear for vetoing a 2022 bill barring transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity. The GOP-led legislature overrode the veto. It’s an attack against Beshear that is likely to be repeated often in the coming months of the campaign.

Cameron also continued lambasting Beshear’s pandemic-era restrictions, saying the governor picked “winners and losers.”

“You tell small businesses they have to close, but you allow big business to stay open,” Cameron said.

The governor has defended his pandemic actions, saying they saved lives during a global health crisis.

National News

Associated Press

North America’s first known case of a rabid moose confirmed in western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose in western Alaska has tested positive for rabies in the first apparent case of a rabid moose in North America, state game officials said. Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials began receiving reports of a moose acting aggressively toward people in the community of Teller, located about 70 […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges dismissed against Connecticut man who spent decades in prison for 1994 baby killing

A Connecticut man who served 28 years in prison for a 1994 shooting that killed a baby, paralyzed her grandmother and shocked a community saw the charges against him dismissed Tuesday by a judge, who previously ruled he had been wrongly convicted due to missteps by police and prosecutors. The dismissal of Adam Carmon’s case […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death, months after landfill search

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors filed a murder charge Tuesday in the death of a teenager whose remains have not been found despite an extraordinary monthslong search last year at a suburban Detroit landfill. More than a dozen Detroit police officers wearing protective suits, respirators and goggles picked through tons of rotting summer trash for any […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

US administration argues against trial in case of Trump-era family separations at border with Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — Despite President Joe Biden’s loathing of his predecessor’s practice of separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, his administration argued in federal court Tuesday that a lawsuit seeking money for five affected mothers and their children should be dismissed. Justice Department attorney Phil MacWilliams told U.S. District Court Judge Susan R. Bolton […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge to reconsider takeover of New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is once again weighing a takeover of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex, describing her faith in its leadership as “shaken” following recent reports of violence, gruesome injuries and a lack of cooperation that has thwarted court oversight. The emergency court hearing on Tuesday came after […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as “The Road,” “Blood Meridian” and “All the Pretty Horses,” died Tuesday. He was 89. McCarthy died of natural causes in Santa Fe, New […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Kentucky GOP gubernatorial nominee mostly steers away from Trump’s latest legal woes