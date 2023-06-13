Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask governor for clemency on the same day

Jun 13, 2023, 2:59 PM

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2009, file photo, Warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, Burl Cain, discusses the gurney used for lethal injections to Ruth Graham, far right and others as they visit the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. For the fifth time in six years, Louisiana lawmakers have blocked attempts Wednesday, May 24, 2023 to abolish the state’s death penalty. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates asked on Tuesday for term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to spare their lives and grant them clemency — changing their punishment from the death penalty to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The 51 clemency applications came after He urged lawmakers to get rid of the death penalty, saying it was “inconsistent with Louisiana’s pro-life values, as it quite literally promotes a culture of death.”

Cecelia Kappel, the executive director of the Louisiana Capital Appeals Project and an attorney for several of the prisoners who have filed clemency applications, said in Tuesday’s press release that there are “systemic flaws” to the death penalty in Louisiana. She cited racial disparity, death-sentenced prisoners with evidence of intellectual disability and “prosecutorial misconduct” that has resulted in inmates being exonerated in recent years.

“Louisiana cannot get the death penalty right,” Kappel said in the press release. “Looking at these cases collectively makes it clear that the system is fundamentally broken.”

Eric Holl, a spokesperson for Edwards, said that all clemency applications are reviewed by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole. Any applications recommended to the governor by the board members — all of whom were appointed by Edwards — are “reviewed on a case-by-case basis before a final decision is made.”

Only two clemency requests have been granted by Louisiana governors since the state instated the death penalty in the 1970s, according to The Advocate, which first reported on Tuesday’s filings.

Currently, 60 people sit on Louisiana’s death row, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections told The Associated Press in late May.

Louisiana has held 28 executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. But the last lethal injection was in January 2010 when the state executed Gerald Bordelon — a convicted sex offender who confessed to strangling his 12-year-old stepdaughter and waived an appeal.

Currently there are no execution dates set, according to the department of corrections.

However, other states are proceeding with capital punishment. Twenty-seven states have the death penalty, and last year 18 inmates were executed, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center.

In addition, a handful of states are seeking to reinstate other execution methods — such as after pharmaceutical companies barred the use of their drugs.

Death penalty opponents in Louisiana argue the punishment should be eliminated due to the cost of executions, religious beliefs and racial disparities. A disproportionate three-quarters of Louisiana death row prisoners are people of color, according to the Capital Appeals Project.

Critics also note that Louisiana has had frequent exonerations. Between 2010 and 2020, 22 inmates sentenced to death had their sentences reduced or were exonerated, according to the corrections department.

Those who opposed the failed bill to ban the death penalty, advocated for justice for the families of victims who believe it is the appropriate punishment for certain crimes.

National News

Associated Press

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A columnist who recently update a similar lawsuit with his more recent public comments in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in another legal loss for Trump. The ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave new life to a defamation […]

15 hours ago

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, greets law enforcement officers at a campaign event on Tuesday, ...

Associated Press

Kentucky GOP gubernatorial nominee mostly steers away from Trump’s latest legal woes

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron stuck to his solidly conservative playbook Tuesday but steered away for the most part from former President Donald Trump’s latest legal woes. Cameron, the state’s attorney general, didn’t mention the ex-president in a campaign speech. But when asked later by reporters, he echoed comments from […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

North America’s first known case of a rabid moose confirmed in western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moose in western Alaska has tested positive for rabies in the first apparent case of a rabid moose in North America, state game officials said. Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials began receiving reports of a moose acting aggressively toward people in the community of Teller, located about 70 […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges dismissed against Connecticut man who spent decades in prison for 1994 baby killing

A Connecticut man who served 28 years in prison for a 1994 shooting that killed a baby, paralyzed her grandmother and shocked a community saw the charges against him dismissed Tuesday by a judge, who previously ruled he had been wrongly convicted due to missteps by police and prosecutors. The dismissal of Adam Carmon’s case […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death, months after landfill search

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors filed a murder charge Tuesday in the death of a teenager whose remains have not been found despite an extraordinary monthslong search last year at a suburban Detroit landfill. More than a dozen Detroit police officers wearing protective suits, respirators and goggles picked through tons of rotting summer trash for any […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

US administration argues against trial in case of Trump-era family separations at border with Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — Despite President Joe Biden’s loathing of his predecessor’s practice of separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, his administration argued in federal court Tuesday that a lawsuit seeking money for five affected mothers and their children should be dismissed. Justice Department attorney Phil MacWilliams told U.S. District Court Judge Susan R. Bolton […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask governor for clemency on the same day