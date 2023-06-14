Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit

Jun 13, 2023, 5:44 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo speaks during a rally in Warren, Mich., Oct. 1, 2022. On Monday, June 12, 2023, a judge ordered Karamo, the Michigan Republican Party chairperson, and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — A judge this week ordered Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city.

In an order signed Monday, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said the Oct. 26 lawsuit in which Karamo was the lead plaintiff was “rife with speculation, an absence of facts and a lack of understanding of Michigan election statutes and Detroit absentee ballot procedures.”

At the time, Karamo was the Republican nominee for secretary of state, a position that serves as Michigan’s top election official. Two weeks after the suit was filed, Karamo lost to Democrat Jocelyn Benson by 14 percentage points before being elected the state GOP chairperson in February.

“Plaintiffs merely threw out the allegation of ‘corruption in Detroit’ as the reason for disregarding the Michigan Constitution in this state’s largest city,” Kenny wrote in his order. He ordered the plaintiffs to pay the $58,459 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office.

Email requests seeking comment were sent Tuesday to Karamo and the state GOP.

Karamo and the others sued to try to force Detroit residents to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot.

They filed a lawsuit 13 days before the election, making a variety of allegations about how Detroit election officials review signatures on absentee ballots and monitor drop-off boxes. The lawsuit, among other things, also claimed the city was using “uncertified high-speed tabulators” to count votes.

Kenny dismissed the lawsuit the day before the Nov. 8 election.

“Despite plaintiffs’ arguments to ‘shed light in a dark place,’ they have failed dramatically,” the judge said at the time. “Over an eight-hour evidentiary hearing, no evidence of election law violations” was revealed.

National News

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White ...

Associated Press

Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Tokyo this week for talks with his counterparts from Japan, Philippines and South Korea. Sullivan will also take part in “the first-ever trilateral meeting of the Japanese, Philippine, and U.S. national security advisers” while in Japan, the White House […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in S...

Associated Press

Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust,” prosecutors are accusing, saying she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver that the actor used. They leveled […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Nevada GOP governor signs transgender health bills while vetoing another, bucking party trends

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed two bills related to transgender rights and vetoed another, bucking trends from other Republican governors who have pushed anti-transgender rhetoric and policies throughout the country. The former Clark County Sheriff’s signing of a bill on Monday requiring health insurance companies including Medicaid to cover […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old...

Associated Press

Mississippi police officer who shot 11-year-old boy suspended without pay

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed 11-year-old Black boy in the child’s home has been suspended without pay, a city official said Tuesday. The Indianola Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to immediately stop paying Sgt. Greg Capers, board member Marvin Elder said Tuesday. Capers, who is […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Senate just barely confirms Bernstein as Biden’s economic adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49. Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The firs...

Associated Press

School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned

The first-grade teacher who was she sued the district for $40 million. The last day of Abby Zwerner’s contract was Monday, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement. The district said that Zwerner notified human resources in March that she wouldn’t be returning next school year. Zwerner, 25, can’t get up out of bed.” […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit