Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa kills 3, injures 13

Jun 13, 2023, 11:10 PM

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket hit in a storehouse building in Odesa, U...

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket hit in a storehouse building in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Situation Press Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ukrainian Emergency Situation Press Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others in a strike that damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes downtown, the regional state administration said.

The attack launched from the Black Sea involved four sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted by air defenses, the regional administration said on Facebook.

Three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured, and searchers were looking for possible survivors under the rubble, it said. Another six people — guards and residents of a neighboring house — were injured.

Andriy Kovalov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine. It comes as Kyiv moves forward with the early stages of a counteroffensive.

In a briefing, he said strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad regions, in addition to the Odesa region, involved Kh-22 cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-made Shaheed drones. Nine were intercepted.

Politics

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East R...

Associated Press

China’s foreign minister airs concerns in phone call with Blinken ahead of planned visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. “Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone,” Blinken’s official […]

1 day ago

Syrian children stand on a hill above a refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa V...

Associated Press

As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again

BAR ELIAS, Lebanon (AP) — Six months after she got the call informing her that her U.N. assistance would be cut, Najwa al-Jassem is struggling to feed her four children and pay rent for their tent in a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley. She once received food rations and cash that covered […]

1 day ago

Ethan Joseph, vineyard manager and head wine grower for Shelburne Vineyards in Shelburne, Vt., talk...

Associated Press

Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers who say it’s the worst frost damage they have ever seen. Some states are seeking federal disaster declarations, which would make […]

1 day ago

FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. A plan to prevent M...

Associated Press

Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan up for approval in Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A plan to prevent Milwaukee from going bankrupt, struck between Republican lawmakers, leaders in the heavily Democratic city and Gov. Tony Evers, was expected to win bipartisan approval Wednesday in the Wisconsin Legislature. The measure is part of a larger deal reached with the Democratic governor and Republicans who control the […]

1 day ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled Hou...

Associated Press

Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venturing back into the nation’s culture wars, the Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from overzealous government regulators. A bill approved Tuesday would prohibit use of federal funds to regulate gas stoves as a hazardous product, while a separate bill set for a vote […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...

Associated Press

Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge this week ordered Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city. In an order signed Monday, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa kills 3, injures 13