Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95

Jun 14, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 10:42 am

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevate...

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Pennsylvania will truck in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to help quickly rebuild a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and crews will work 24 hours a day until they can reopen the critical commercial artery, officials said Wednesday.

By using the recycled glass to fill in the collapsed area, they’ll be able to avoid supply-chain delays for other materials, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

But Shapiro repeatedly declined to estimate how long it will take to get traffic flowing again on the busy East Coast highway.

“We’re going to get this job done as quickly as possible,” Shapiro said at a news conference, over the sounds of heavy machinery working to clear wreckage.

Investigators continued to look into why a truck hauling gasoline went out of control on an off-ramp and flipped on its side, igniting a fire early Sunday that caused the collapse of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 and severely damaged the southbound lanes.

Shapiro said unionized workers will work nonstop until job is done.

Under the plan, crews will not immediately rebuild the bridge, which is roughly 100-feet (30 meters) long and 150 feet (46 meters) wide. Instead, workers will fill the gap by piling recycled foam glass aggregate into the underpass area, bringing it up to surface level and then paving it over so that three lanes of traffic can reopen each way, Shapiro said.

“This approach will allow us to avoid delays due to shipping and supply chain issues and pursue a simple, quicker path,” Shapiro said.

After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials said.

The Biden administration is pledging its aid as the collapse snarls traffic in Philadelphia as the summer travel season starts. It has upended hundreds of thousands of morning commutes, disrupted countless businesses and forced trucking companies to find different routes.

Demolition of both the northbound and southbound lanes in the overpass was expected to finish Thursday, and trucks hauling glass aggregate could start arriving the same day, officials said.

The company supplying the glass aggregate, AeroAggregates of North America, has a production site just south of Philadelphia along the Delaware River. There, it mills glass bottles and jars diverted from landfills into a powder and heats it into a foam to produce small, lightweight nuggets that are gray and look like rocks — but are as light as Styrofoam, said the CEO, Archie Filshill.

Each one is about an inch or inch-and-a-half wide.

Filshill estimated that it will take about 100 box-truck loads to haul about 10,000 cubic yards (7,645 cubic meters) of the glass nuggets required for the I-95 project. The total weight is around 2,000 tons, a fraction of the weight of regular sand or dirt, meaning that it will take many fewer trucks to bring it to the site, Filshill said.

PennDOT was the first to use his company’s product after he began making it in 2017, and it is now approved for use by 23 state transportation departments around the country, Filshill said. AeroAggregates will divert material bound for other, less urgent projects to the I-95 project, he said.

The disruption is likely raise the cost of consumer goods because truckers must now travel longer routes, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Of the 160,000 vehicles a day that travel that section, 8% are trucks, Buttigieg said.

Police say the driver died in the accident. The Philadelphia medical examiner identified him Tuesday night as Nathan Moody, 53.

State police officials said the trucking company had contacted them and has been cooperating, but declined to identify the company or say whether it was properly licensed for hauling gasoline.

Authorities say the driver was headed northbound on his way to deliver fuel to a convenience store when the truck lost control on a curving off-ramp, landing on its side and rupturing the tank.

__

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: http://twitter.com/timelywriter

National News

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was e...

Associated Press

Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre said Wednesday that she saw her right arm “get blown open in two places” by a gunman and cried “Mommy” after her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jewish people. Andrea Wedner was the government’s last […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in a federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile 2018 arrests of two Black men at one of the chain’s Philadelphia locations. Shannon Phillips […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Reinstatement ordered for Oklahoma officers who fatally shot unarmed Black man

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Two southwest Oklahoma police officers who fatally shot an unarmed Black man have been ordered by an arbitrator to be reinstated, according to KSWO-TV. Ex-Lawton Officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan were fired following the December 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Quadry Sanders while investigating reports of a man waving a […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a fede...

Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes objects to $250 monthly restitution payments proposed by government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. The U.S. filed a motion last week asking the court to correct “clerical […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say 2 men fatally shot after road rage incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Two men were fatally shot after a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Interstate 25 in Denver, police said. The men were riding together in the same vehicle on Tuesday, police said. They stopped their vehicle in the righthand lane near a busy interchange and the passenger got out and approached […]

11 hours ago

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff's Of...

Associated Press

Driver whose car vaulted over tow truck says: ‘I thought I was going to die’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A woman whose car was captured on video vaulting into the air over a tow truck and crashing onto a Georgia highway says she’s recovering after spending two weeks in a hospital and undergoing several surgeries. “I don’t really remember much, but I know that I thought I was going to […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95