Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Report: 2020 US census helped guide distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual government spending

Jun 14, 2023, 9:18 AM

FILE - Albert Maghbouleh, far left, and Miles Santamour, 89, with Amigos de Jaibalito Foundation (A...

FILE - Albert Maghbouleh, far left, and Miles Santamour, 89, with Amigos de Jaibalito Foundation (ADJ) share lunch outdoors guarding social distancing, overlooking the skyline of Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2021. America got older last decade. The share of seniors age 65 or older in the U.S. grew by more than a third, while the share of children declined, particularly among those under age 5, according to new figures from the 2020 census released Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The head count of every U.S. resident in 2020 helped guide the distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual federal spending, underscoring the importance of participating in the once-a-decade census, according to a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

There were 353 federal assistance programs that used the Census Bureau data in 2021 to steer the allocation of the federal funding, up from 316 programs accounting for $1.5 trillion in 2017 when a similar study was conducted, according to the report.

The federal funding is distributed to state and local governments, nonprofits, businesses and households. In 2021, it helped pay for health care, education, school lunch programs, COVID-19 relief, child care and highway construction, among other things.

“The Census Bureau’s new, more comprehensive report shows that an accurate decennial census is critical to the fair distribution of federal nondefense spending,” said Andrew Reamer, a George Washington University research professor who helped produce the report.

The Census Bureau, which conducts the U.S. censuses every 10 years, doesn’t determine how the federal funding is distributed.

The breadth of the programs and the amount of money at stake underscore how some communities can miss out on funding opportunities if they aren’t counted. The 2020 census was among the most difficult in recent memory because of obstacles posed by the spread of COVID-19, which in the U.S. coincided with the head count.

Adding to the difficulties were add a citizenship question to the census questionnaire, which critics say may have scared off immigrants and others.

Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were missed at higher rates in the 2020 census than they were in the 2010 census, with the undercount 3.3% for the Black population, almost 5% for Hispanics and 5.6% for American Indians and Native Alaskans living on reservations.

Besides helping guide the distribution of federal funding, figures from the census determine how many congressional seats each state gets and are used for redrawing political districts.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

National News

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas court allows AG Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to move to Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston, a court ruled Wednesday, dealing the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial. It remains unclear, however, when Paxton might finally have his day in court on felony charges […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to being in early 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Wednesday legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state. The Democratic governor held the bill-signing ceremony at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City,...

Associated Press

Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. In court papers, MGM says Sam Antar, a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City,...

Associated Press

Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. In court papers, MGM says Sam Antar, a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Shawn Duncan and her wife, Betty, moved to Grand Haven 14 years ago, but kept their relationship hidden for most of that time fearing a backlash in the small city in a traditionally conservative part of Michigan. “We knew if we wanted our company to thrive, we were going to […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled Wednesday to hear arguments in a lawsuit seeking to block an Indiana law banning doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has asked the judge in Indianapolis for a preliminary injunction that would stop the law […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Report: 2020 US census helped guide distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual government spending