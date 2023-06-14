Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

Jun 14, 2023, 9:25 AM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedmins...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. An onscreen headline on Fox News Channel called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested. It was shown on Fox Monday night, beneath a split-screen image of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live and Biden speaking earlier at the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.”

The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an earlier White House event.

The message, called a chyron, read in full: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox said in a statement Wednesday that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” There was no explanation about how it was addressed. The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds.

The White House has said Biden has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents. Biden has not commented on the case.

Several commentators on Fox and Republican politicians have, however, suggested the indictment was politically motivated, particularly before details of the charges were made public.

Two months ago, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the news organization of telling lies about the 2020 presidential election.

National News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedmins...

Associated Press

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.” The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Albert Maghbouleh, far left, and Miles Santamour, 89, with Amigos de Jaibalito Foundation (A...

Associated Press

Report: 2020 US census helped guide distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual government spending

The head count of every U.S. resident in 2020 helped guide the distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual federal spending, underscoring the importance of participating in the once-a-decade census, according to a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. There were 353 federal assistance programs that used the Census Bureau data in 2021 […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas court allows AG Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to move to Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston, a court ruled Wednesday, dealing the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial. It remains unclear, however, when Paxton might finally have his day in court on felony charges […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to being in early 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Wednesday legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state. The Democratic governor held the bill-signing ceremony at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City,...

Associated Press

Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. In court papers, MGM says Sam Antar, a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City,...

Associated Press

Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. In court papers, MGM says Sam Antar, a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment