Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Reinstatement ordered for Oklahoma officers who fatally shot unarmed Black man

Jun 14, 2023, 10:02 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Two southwest Oklahoma police officers who fatally shot an unarmed Black man have been ordered by an arbitrator to be reinstated, according to an attorney for the two officers.

Ex-Lawton Officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan were fired following the December 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Quadry Sanders while investigating reports of a man waving a gun inside a home.

Both officers have been charged with manslaughter by prosecutors, who said Sanders was unarmed.

Body camera footage released by the Lawton Police Department shows Sanders appeared from around a refrigerator, his hands visible and appearing to holding a ball cap.

Sanders then moved partially behind the refrigerator and Hinkle fired four times as Sanders appeared to have his right hand raised above his head before falling to the ground. Sanders sat up with his hands above his head and Hinkle, who is Black, fired seven more times.

Ronan, who is white, also fired four times at Sanders, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy revealed Sanders was struck 12 times in various parts of his body.

The two officers saw Sanders reach into his pocket as he first stepped behind the refrigerator after exiting the house and thought he was reaching for a gun, defense attorney Gary James said.

“You have to go back and see what was going on when the decision is made” to use deadly force, James said. “Mr. Sanders made movements that prompted the officers to fire.”

James said the Hinkle and Ronan have not yet been reinstated as a result of the May 30 order and he does not know when that will occur. He said they will receive back pay.

City officials did not immediately return phone calls for comment Wednesday.

In a statement to KSWO-TV, the city said that is disappointed with the ruling, and is reviewing its legal options.

“Under existing Oklahoma law, arbitration awards are legally binding and therefore require the City’s compliance unless successfully appealed,” according to the statement. “City officials are reviewing all options to determine whether to appeal.”

Sanders mother, Mina Woods, has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Hinkle, Ronan and the city.

The officers and the city filed a response to the lawsuit, which is pending, denying wrongdoing.

National News

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was e...

Associated Press

Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre said Wednesday that she saw her right arm “get blown open in two places” by a gunman and cried “Mommy” after her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jewish people. Andrea Wedner was the government’s last […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in a federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile 2018 arrests of two Black men at one of the chain’s Philadelphia locations. Shannon Phillips […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a fede...

Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes objects to $250 monthly restitution payments proposed by government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. The U.S. filed a motion last week asking the court to correct “clerical […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say 2 men fatally shot after road rage incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Two men were fatally shot after a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Interstate 25 in Denver, police said. The men were riding together in the same vehicle on Tuesday, police said. They stopped their vehicle in the righthand lane near a busy interchange and the passenger got out and approached […]

11 hours ago

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff's Of...

Associated Press

Driver whose car vaulted over tow truck says: ‘I thought I was going to die’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A woman whose car was captured on video vaulting into the air over a tow truck and crashing onto a Georgia highway says she’s recovering after spending two weeks in a hospital and undergoing several surgeries. “I don’t really remember much, but I know that I thought I was going to […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedmins...

Associated Press

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.” The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Reinstatement ordered for Oklahoma officers who fatally shot unarmed Black man